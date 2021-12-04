World

Berlin, exterminated family: three children and their parents found dead with stab wounds and bullet wounds. Investigations ongoing

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

There German police found five dead people, including three children, in a house in Koenigs Wusterhausen, in the south east area of Berlin. As reported by the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (Dpa), on the bodies were found stab wounds and bullet wounds, for this the investigators investigate for multiple homicide. The officers were alerted by reports from residents, alarmed by the fact that neither parents and children had been seen for days and that no noise came from the house. According to what the chief prosecutor said Gernot Bantleon to the German newspaper Bild, the children were 4, 8 and 10 years old and parents around 40.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

France, Macron sells 80 fighters to the Arab Emirates for 16 billion euros. Then he goes to the Gulf and meets Bin Salman. Oppositions: “Shame”

next

Next article

Indonesia, thousands of people fleeing their homes due to the eruption of the Semeru volcano: the images

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Spyware against six Palestinians. The Israeli government arouses some suspicion

3 weeks ago

Ethiopia to citizens: “Defend Addis Ababa”

4 weeks ago

In the coming months in Europe there is a risk of 300,000 deaths and 900,000 hospitalizations, the analysis: why Italy and the United Kingdom are safer

2 weeks ago

cause of death of fiancé Brian Laundrie revealed

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button