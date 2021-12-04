Berlin, exterminated family: three children and their parents found dead with stab wounds and bullet wounds. Investigations ongoing

There German police found five dead people, including three children, in a house in Koenigs Wusterhausen, in the south east area of Berlin. As reported by the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (Dpa), on the bodies were found stab wounds and bullet wounds, for this the investigators investigate for multiple homicide. The officers were alerted by reports from residents, alarmed by the fact that neither parents and children had been seen for days and that no noise came from the house. According to what the chief prosecutor said Gernot Bantleon to the German newspaper Bild, the children were 4, 8 and 10 years old and parents around 40.

