Berloni kitchens to Taiwanese Alex Huang. The liquidator: “The restart at the end of the summer”

Pesaro, March 8, 2022 – The fight between the Chinese-Taiwaneselike in a Bruce Lee movie, it’s finished and has a winner: is Alex Huang. It is he who yesterday morning won the Berloni kitchens, practically throwing out his two former partners, also from Taiwan. This entrepreneur is the owner of the ‘Thermos Company’ based in Illinois and also has numerous other businesses in the East. He took the brand and all that remains of that historic factory for 2 million and 50 thousand euros: the warehouse and also the machinery. All this enters his company “Treasure Company” for which the approval of the arrangement is now awaited to definitively close this game and then start again. But where, in Pesaro? Or elsewhere? Alessandro Meloncelli, who has led this match for the last two years, has no doubts: “Huang before Christmas – says the professional – sent one of his technicians to Pesaro to go and check the state of things. And he also went to see the shed. of Talacchio, formerly Tomassi kitchens, to check the machinery and also the warehouse. The times to reactivate production are difficult to establish also because now, in addition to a capital increase, there are technical times with the approval of the arrangement by the judge. I think that if all goes well by the end of the summer Berloni can become active again by starting to produce. Orders? Certainly there are, especially from abroad where this story is not known. kitchens we made it in Dubai last year, but orders have now arrived for another 75 kitchens. All mails that I shot in Huang. “

By the trade unions category open doors to this rebirth: “We are here and we are also ready to offer our collaboration to relaunch Berloni. And this is the best district in Italy, together with the Veneto one, because there are all the skills and also human material “, says Giuseppe Lograno of the CGIL.

At the auction that took place in court yesterday morning, Huang was alone, because the Chinese fund that wanted to take the brand to start a production in China, withdrew. And in order not to be surprised, the lord of the ‘Thermos’ raised the starting price by 50 thousand euros to the delight of the liquidator of the company Leonardo Crescentini. On behalf of the Taiwanese entrepreneur, two business lawyers from Rome presented themselves and it is possible that Ms. Sharon, a Taiwanese who for two years was in Pesaro to check the accounts of the factory, will lead the new Berloni. three partners decided, two years ago, to put it into voluntary liquidation.

The exhibitions of the kitchen company are for 883 thousand euros towards employees (back wages) and one million and 800 thousand euros towards suppliers. Then there are a total of another 5 million euros between social security and taxation. At the moment the company disposes with the 2 million paid yesterday and the sale of some assets, for a total of 3 million and 600 thousand euros. Hence the recapitalization that Alex Huang intends to carry out in order to bring the company back to performance and then restart it.