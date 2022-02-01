Berlusconi discharged from San Raffaele hospital – Politics

Silvio Berlusconi has returned to his villa in Arcore, after eight days of hospitalization at the Milanese hospital San Raffaele. Accompanying the Forza Italia leader on the day of his resignation are his partner Marta Fascina and one of his closest collaborators, the Italian senator Licia Ronzulli. Wearing a black coat, hat and blue mask, the 85-year-old Cavaliere walked out through the main door of the Diamante building of the institute founded by Don Verzè. Then he got into the car, without making any statements, but with his arm raised in greeting to journalists, cameramen and photographers, who rushed in en masse. The former prime minister, who also won the battle against covid in September 2020, underwent an open heart surgery to replace his aortic valve in the summer of nearly six years ago. Since then, he has undergone frequent checks in the hospital. In recent days, from his rooms on the sixth floor of the building where he would have been treated for an infection and where he underwent various tests, he continued to follow the game for the Quirinale. After his renunciation of the candidacy for president of the Republic in the name of national “unity”, he was described as particularly low in morale. But he did not give up actively managing the party he founded, struggling with the election of the new head of state. First he indicated the name of the number one of the Senate Elisabetta Casellati, finally he supported Sergio Mattarella by assuring the “support of Forza Italia for his election”. In recent days, the former prime minister has only received visits from family, friends and closest collaborators, from children to the president of Mediaset Fedele Confalonieri to Marcello Dell’Utri. His former lawyer Niccolò Ghedini, and the Azzurri Ronzulli and Antonio Tajani also visited him. In recent days, Paolo Berlusconi, who has always been close to his brother, said on his way out of San Raffaele that “he has had very bad days, but now he is recovering”. And also: “Everything is going well, he is regaining his strength”. His personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, refused to make any official statements. “It is absolutely out of place – he said – the morbid attention that is unleashed towards private issues such as health”.