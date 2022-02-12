Berlusconi returns to the stadium to see his Monza: “I had a bad time. Still here to do the good of Italy” (video)

Silvio Berlusconi returns to be seen in public after the hospitalization of the last few weeks and does so at the stadium of Monza, where his team won 4 to 0 against Spal. At the end of the match he presented himself at the press conference answering various questions of a sporting nature and not only: “I went through a bad period that shouldn’t have happened – he said – but I got out of it and I’m improving day by day, hoping to be still able to do the good of Italy, maintaining the unity of the political forces “. And to those who ask him if he is angry with his political allies, he replies: “I cannot say that I am angry, we must be aware of our superiority towards the left. And so we have to take the field with an aggressive attitude towards our opponents to always aim for a positive result “