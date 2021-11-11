“Berlusconi, Thatcher and the EU: I’ll explain what it means to be a liberal”

President Martino, today everyone defines themselves as liberals but what are the real characteristics of being an authentic liberal?

The liberal must always be eager to protect the freedoms he enjoys, so he is a conservative because he wants to keep existing freedoms. It must be able to be radical, that is, to accept even the profound changes in society in order to regain new spaces of freedom. He must know how to be reactionary to recover freedoms that have been lost. It is also revolutionary because if there is no other way to get rid of a dictator, revolution is acceptable. So liberal is all of these things depending on the circumstances, because he only cares about freedom. And it is always progressive because without freedom there is never progress.

Didn’t the liberal ruling class, think of Giovanni Giolitti, pave the way for Mussolini with the process of “constitutionalization” of fascism by committing an unforgivable mistake?

Giolitti did not underestimate the Mussolini phenomenon. The Piedmontese politician, to those who told him he had to stand up to defend the dignity of Parliament after Mussolini’s speech in the Chamber of 1922 (in which he said that he could transform “this deaf and gray room into a bivouac for my handfuls” ) replied: “I will do nothing of the kind, because this Parliament has not managed to give itself a government and the country has given it to itself”, and added: “Every people has the government they deserve!”. Certainly bitter joke, dictated by his disappointment at how all the others had behaved.

What is your historical and political opinion on Giolitti?

Giovanni Giolitti is not my favorite liberal. Because Giovanni Giolitti who was a statesman of considerable stature, certainly a liberal, was however convinced of the principle of inclusion. It was he who made the Gentiloni Pact, to get Catholics to vote and included Catholics. He tried to include the socialists without success. And ended up with the fascists. This compromising attitude of his, that of involving everyone, has an undeniable practical foundation, but in my opinion it is not consonant or in conformity with the essence of liberalism.

In the very high dispute between Croce and Einaudi, which side are you on?

In the debate with Einaudi, Croce had on his side that he used the Italian language in a phenomenal way – Croce’s Italian is wonderful! – but even Einaudi was not joking and Einaudi was right on the matter. Croce argued that economic freedom is less important than political freedom, because he argued that the economy was a secondary thing. A serious mistake. The so-called economic freedoms are the content of freedom, without economic freedom, political freedom makes no sense. The economic dimension is very important.

In the elections for the Constituent Assembly, the Liberal Party merged into the UDN (National Democratic Union). In the Constituent Assembly, however, it broke up and the Liberals formed a group of their own with exponents such as Croce, Einaudi, Martino, Bozzi.

In this group was the flower of Italian intelligence. The best genes were there. To which were added Barzini, Pucci, there were an infinite number of values ​​in all fields. They were all people who gave prestige to the liberal idea. That kind of high-quality representation of the PLI continued to exist but in an increasingly feeble way and the responsibility for this is above all of one who was a politician of value, but who was not a liberal: Giovanni Malagodi.

You called Giovanni Malagodi “a socialist”.

And he got really angry. The reason I told you this is easy to understand. Malagodi fought an authentically liberal battle with liberal ideas in 1963. The party won a million votes, reaching a historic milestone in percentage terms. But the Assolombarda who had financially supported Malagodi wanted a center-left government to be established instead of a center-left government. Instead the center-left government reformed and the disappointed Assolombarda dropped it. Malagodi offended by what he considered shameful behavior began to move gradually more and more to the left, so much so that in 1980 he had the imprudence to say that the PLI supported Carter and not Reagan. So I wrote a letter to the Journal in which I wrote: “It is the first time that I have seen a rat that gets on the sinking ship”. He answered me with a letteraccia. But it was clear that I had hit him.

The memory of your father as a politician and a private man?

I was a great admirer of my father. In the sense that I esteemed him enormously, I leaned on him because he was a person out of the ordinary. When I went to one of his meetings, I was 13, enthusiastic, he was not a great speaker, he made a cold analysis, I remember the comments of people who said in Sicilian: “He spoke well, I did not understand anything”. After the speech I told him: “Dad, I would like to be in politics”. And he: “It’s a good idea, but you can only do it after you’ve found a place in society.” My father, apparently cold, was in reality a volcano of feelings, of passions. He was a man who was moved when he saw the poor on the street. Once he phoned my mother and said: “You know that dress … you should wrap it for me because I promised it to a beggar”, my mother replied that she had already given it away, and then promptly replied: “Wrap the new dress who brought Procida and we give him that “. He gave him a new suit he had never even worn, made by a fantastic tailor.

In the Scelba government, his father, Gaetano, became foreign minister on the recommendation of De Gasperi himself. A great certificate of esteem.

Alcide De Gasperi reported my father to DC in place of Attilio Piccioni who had resigned because the journalists had wrongly implicated Piero Piccioni in the Montesi scandal.

In the process of European construction there is an important piece of the name of his family (and of his land, Sicily).

One of the first engagements he had when he became foreign minister was in London at the conference that created the Western European Union. They had come to a standstill, because the German had said he would not sign the protocol if it contained the German disarmament clause. My father then invited everyone out, including the reporters who said, “The conference failed.” When they all went out he said: “From what I understand the German colleague does not sign the protocol if it contains the clause on the disarmament of Germany, but he is willing to sign it if the disarmament of Germany is part of a different act, and so they found themselves d ‘agreement”. They went out and the Frenchman said: “C’est le triomphe de incompétence!”

In 1954, at the hands of the French socialists, the EDC project was wrecked.

This had been a French proposal, but the national elections had brought the French socialists of Pierre Mendès France to the government, and therefore they were against it and did not vote for it. This was a cold shower for the enthusiasm of the pro-Europeans. In the following year, 1955, my father called a conference of foreign ministers of the ECSC, the so-called little Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg). The conference was held on June 1st in Messina and June 2nd in Taormina. On the night of June 2, my father managed to convince the other foreign ministers to focus on economic integration both because it was desirable in itself and because it would eliminate one of the factors that lead to wars, namely protectionist barriers. Not everyone was enthusiastic but they agreed.

How much have two great figures like your father and Milton Friedman influenced your cultural and political formation?

Very, very much. My father was a great liberal. He had a characteristic, that being a scientist, a physiologist, he had a concise logic and an incredible speed of thought. My father who had a glacial appearance was actually of phenomenal humanity. He was a man full of feelings. I was a student and friend of Milton Friedman for forty years. M. Friedman I met him in October 1966. The last time I spoke with him was on July 31, 2006. We had just lost the elections and therefore I was no longer minister. I called him because July 31 was his birthday and as soon as he heard my voice he said: “Antonio you lost your job!”.

How do you remember him?

Of short stature, but as soon as he began to speak he became a giant. He had a quickness and a depth of thought that were phenomenal. In my opinion he was one of the greatest economists of the twentieth century. And one of the greatest monetary economists of all time. In 1973 he had an open heart operation in Minnesota, after the operation, with his wife Rose they decided to come to Italy for a vacation and went to Siena. My wife and I went to see him. We were together for a couple of days and I really realized how great it was, even though I already knew it. We went to the University of Siena and a student asked him if he was Galbraith and he replied: “No, I’m not John Kenneth Galbraith”. He didn’t physically resemble him at all, much less as an economist!

In his book Liberalismo Quotidiano (Liberilibri) he relaunches many of the ideas of his teacher Friedman.

M. Friedman said: “I am a liberal, but not a liberal of the twentieth century, I am a liberal of the nineteenth century”. He, on the other hand, was wrong century. He was a 21st century liberal. Many of his ideas are more valid than when he presented them: for example the flat tax. It’s been seventy-one years since he proposed it and yet it is very topical and would be an extremely useful proposal right now.

Your experience in the Berlusconi governments?

I have been Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defense. Now foreign policy and defense are not two of the many tasks of a state as we think today, they are the state. There has never been a state without defense and foreign policy in the millennial history of humanity. As foreign minister I managed to get the international community to accept that with the Berlusconi government Italy had not become fascist again, it is true that Alessandra Mussolini was in Parliament, but this did not mean that the Duce had returned to Palazzo Chigi. And they accepted it. When Beilin, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister said that Israel had to interrupt diplomatic relations with Italy because fascism had returned, Foreign Minister Shimon Peres replied: “There will also be a reason why there is always a Deputy Foreign Minister above a foreign minister “.

Friendship with Margaret Thatcher?

We were very close friends. I met her before going into politics. When I went to London as foreign minister to meet Douglas Hurd, M. Thatcher was no longer prime minister, there was John Major. So in secret, because in official form it was not good, I went to see her. He was waiting for me at the door of the house and as soon as he saw me he said to me: “We on the right must stay together”. I was two hours with her and I felt uncomfortable the whole time. But I have an even more beautiful memory of her. Once I went to Florence for a meeting proposed by an American foundation. During the coffee break she was looking at the beauty of the city under the sun from the loggia in the hills, I approached and when she saw me she said: “It’s a beautiful country with a rotten government”. I say, “Dear Madam, the opposite would be much worse!”.

Why did the liberal revolution fail?

We have not been able to do many of the things promised with the liberal revolution because the governments were all coalitions. Our allies committed themselves before the elections to carry out the program that we had presented, as soon as the government was made they changed their minds. For example, we were unable to carry out the justice reform because Casini and Fini were opposed.

What is missing in politics today?

The bravery. Without Hitler, Churchill would only be a discreet historian and a mediocre painter. Thanks to Hitler he is a great statesman, because his courage and eloquence woke the British and convinced them to arm themselves against the Nazi danger. In his speech on the radio, the man had an emotional charge in his voice which is incredible for an Englishman.

What do you think of the current European Union?

Precisely because I proudly claim that choice to my father, I hate the European Union and I believe that it should be hated by everyone because what it is doing risks discrediting the noblest ideal that history has given to 20th century Europe. .