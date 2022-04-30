Entertainment

Bernabeu had a thought for Cristiano Ronaldo

James
If Real Madrid celebrated its 35th Spanish Championship title this Saturday evening by defeating Espanyol de Barcelona (4-0), Santiago Bernabeu did not forget to celebrate one of the legends of the club. : Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 7th minute celebrated for CR7

Touched in recent days by a terrible tragedy with the loss of one of his newborn twins, CR7 has – as in England at Liverpool and Arsenal – benefited from a big proof of love from his former public. In the 7th minute, the Real Madrid stadium chanted Cristiano’s name, adding his traditional cry of “siuuu!” and clapping his name.

A gesture that will undoubtedly go straight to the heart of the five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or and his partner Georgina Rodriguez. A few hours ago, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a big token of love to his youngest daughter. A post that generated an impressive wave of likes on Instagram…

Bernabeu celebrates CR7

Even if he celebrated a lot this Saturday during Real Madrid – Espanyol Barcelona (4-0), the Santiago Bernabeu stadium did not forget to support Cristiano Ronaldo, victim of a human tragedy a few days ago.

