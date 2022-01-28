Bernal speaks again and the revelation puts the chills

After very delicate days filled with apprehension, Egan Bernal he found the strength to speak again.

The runner of the Ineos-Grenadiers he did so, via Twitter, from the hospital bed of the Clinic of the University of Sabana where he was operated on and hospitalized following the serious accident brought back to training on Monday.

Bernal, the shocking revelation

“I had the 95% chance of being paraplegic, and almost losing my life doing what I like ”revealed the Colombian rider on his official account.

“Today I want to thank God, at the La Sabana Clinic, all the specialists for doing the impossible, my family, my girlfriend Maria Fernanda and all of you for your thoughts” continued the winner of the Giro d’Italia which, at this point, can really be defined as a “miracle worker”.

Bernal, his condition five days after the accident

Bernal then, after having heartily thanked all those who were close to him in the hours immediately following the accident, provided an important update about its condition.

“I am still in intensive care still waiting for surgery, but trusting in God everything will be fine ”wrote the native of Zipaquira hopefully.

Bernal, the mother’s reaction

The words of his mother also came to confirm the extent of what Bernal had suffered in the past few hours Flor Marina Gomez.

“My happiness today is comparable to that of 25 years ago because I feel that my son was born a second time”Said the Colombian champion’s mother moved.

The hope, for all cycling and sports enthusiasts, is that in this “second life” Bernal can continue to enchant riding a bicycle as he did in the first.

