Bernard Arnault, Lionel Messi, Taylor Swift: These billionaires and celebrities pinned down for their private jet trips – 09/15/2022 at 10:00



Twitter and Instagram accounts tracking the private jet travel of billionaires and celebrities are multiplying Photo credit: Instagram screenshot @leomessi

For several months, Twitter and Instagram accounts devoted to the private jet journeys of billionaires, celebrities and big bosses have been multiplying. The subject gained momentum this summer, with the publication of the list of the biggest polluters. From Kylie Jenner to Taylor Swift, via Elon Musk or PSG players, the list continues to grow.



When a photo ignites the web



A snapshot posted by



Kylie Jenner on



Instagram in July which set fire to the powder. We see Kim Kardashian’s half-sister on a tarmac with her companion, rapper Travis Scott, between two private jets. In caption: “Do we take mine or yours?” The photo earned the influencer with 368 million subscribers to be accused of “climate criminal” and accused of “killing the planet”, forcing her to close the comments.

More recently, a photo of PSG player Marco Verratti aboard a private plane transporting the team from Paris to Nantes, created controversy. The next day, Alain Krakovitch, director of TGV-Intercités, bounced on the player’s tweet and challenged the club, extolling the merits of the train. The “jetgate” was launched.

A few days earlier, it was another Paris Saint-Germain player, Lionel Messi, who was tackled. Between the beginning of June and the end of August 2022, his private jet would have made around fifty flights between Barcelona, ​​Fort Lauderdale (Florida), Mendoza (Argentina), Tenerife, Valencia or Caracas (Venezuela). In total, the device would have emitted 1,500 tonnes of CO2 over the period, or as much as a Frenchman in 150 years. “La Pulga” defended herself by saying that she sometimes lends her jet to other people, as evidenced by her schedule.

Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian: the “jet shaming” is in full swing



At the end of July 2022, the British marketing agency Yard published the 2022 ranking of the most polluting celebrity jets. Pop star Taylor Swift tops this inglorious list. With 170 flights recorded since the beginning of the year, his jet has emitted 8,300 tonnes of CO2, or 1,184.8 times more than an individual in one year.

In third position, rapper Jay-Z totals 136 flights with an average duration of 67 minutes, or nearly 7,000 tonnes of CO2. Steven Spielberg (6th), Kim Kardashian (7th), Mark Wahlberg (8th) and Oprah Winfrey (9th) are also in the top 10. Kylie Jenner comes in at 19th. His companion Travis Scott takes 10th place with an average trip of 11.7 kilometers (7.31 miles) and 3,033 tonnes of CO2 on the clock.

On average, the people pinned by Yard generated 3376.64 tonnes of CO2. By way of comparison, an individual’s carbon footprint is around 7 tonnes per year, or nearly 500 times less.

Fly tracking: when celebrities are tracked



To make its classification, the Yard agency relied on account data



“Celebrity Jets” Twitter. This traces the movements of planes and private jets from publicly transmitted signals, thanks to platforms such as ADS-B Exchange, FlightAware or FlightRadar24. This account was created in June 2020 by a student, Jack Sweeney, who started by following the private jet of



Elon Musk. Two years later, he has 500,000 followers, and has created around thirty accounts dedicated to billionaires and celebrities.

Other Internet users have imitated him around the world, particularly in France where the accounts “I Fly Bernard” (66,000 subscribers on Twitter) and @laviondebernard (84,000 on Instagram, 34,000 on Twitter) have emerged. We thus learn that in July 2022, private jets belonging to large national groups (Bouygues, Bolloré, Artémis, Decaux, LVMH, etc.) reportedly carried out 53 flights and emitted 520 tonnes of CO2.

