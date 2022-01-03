Bernardeschi, message to Juve: ‘Renewal? The desire to stay is there, but marriages are made in two … ‘| First page

Federico Bernardeschi wants to stay at Juventus. After the messages of the prosecutor Federico Pastorello, the explicit words of the attacking midfielder arrive that a Dazn he explains: “We are open to dialogue and my agent will see Juve: the desire to stay here is there, then obviously things are done in two. Like in a wedding … There is a tradition in the locker room for to which those who renew, pay the dinner to the whole team. If so, I will be happy to pay for it “.

JUVENTUS – “I have gone through many difficult moments here at Juve too, but I do not regret anything at all. These moments have served me a lot because they have made me grow. My career has always been a continuous rise, but inevitably there are also push-ups: it is on similar occasions that we have to ask ourselves questions, reflect on where we went wrong, on where others did wrong, on what we can improve in ourselves to do even more and get back up. And when you go back up, it’s 100 times more beautiful”.

2021 – “With the victory at Euro 2020 I have come full circle and I think I have definitely recovered. 2021 was a wonderful year: I won the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup with Juve, the European Championship with Italy was born my daughter (Lena, ed), we bought a house and got married (with Veronica Ciardi, ed). I have nothing to complain about. Listing these five things may seem like a crazy year, but in reality there have also been many difficult times that I have learned to love. I think 2021 was the year of balance for me. “

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – “We have to do our job and to succeed we need all the Italians by our side, as happened this summer. We absolutely have to go to the World Cup”.