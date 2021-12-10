Bernardeschi’s redemption: now he wants Juventus for life | News

After several seasons spent on the sly, the Juventus winger is finding his personal revenge.

24 July 2017, this is the date of Federico Bernardeschi’s arrival at Juventus. Transfer that was hailed by the Italian football elite: Sacchi and Capello spent honeyed words about the player in several interviews. In short, the conditions for doing well were all there. Then suddenly, after two more than positive seasons, that feeling broke. And a descending parable began made up of bad performances and benches.

A phase that reached its peak earlier this year, with the catchphrase: “I risked the bet“, which unleashed the hilarity of the fans on the web. From there the rebirth, which began with the victory of the European Championship, which saw him protagonist with two penalties scored; and then culminated in the excellent matches with the club, especially in Champions League, where it turned out to be one of Juventus’ positive notes. The Juventus club has also noticed the player’s progress and now wants a renewal.

In January, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, talks will start between the new agent, Federico Pastorello, and the club: on the one hand there is the Old Lady who wants lower his current salary, from 4 million euros per season, on the other hand there is the former Viola, who is fine at Juve and who wants to bond with her for a long time. We have to find the right balance from an economic point of view, but the foundations for the white smoke are there. With Bernardeschi pointing to the signature, possibly “for life”.