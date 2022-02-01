Bernardo Bertolucci and the many lives of a genius

ROME – Marlon Brando. Jean-Luc Godard. Keanu Reeves. Pasolini. Robert De Niro. Parma. Le Hole and Liv Tyler. And then the Communist Party, Hollywood, Sakamoto and Ugo Tognazzi. It would be enough to put all this in line (but obviously there is much more) to understand the greatness of man, an absolute genius who crossed the twentieth century like a river in flood, incredible (and unique) point of contact between apparently irreconcilable worlds , capable of mixing pop culture and intellectualism, aesthetics and poetry. Bernardo Bertolucci is dead and yet today he is more alive than ever, his gaze has influenced hundreds of directors, his films are not only still relevant, but they seem incapable of aging. So what? So in this episode of ours Longform – find the previous ones here – we wanted to take a journey into the Bernardo Bertolucci Foundation which has the mission of bringing (also) the immense legacy of BB to the new generations.

“How was it born?”begins Valentina Ricciardelli, President of the Bernardo Bertolucci Foundation. «From an idea of ​​Clare Peploe, Bernardo’s life partner for forty years, who after his death in 2018 had begun to think of a way to protect his memory and keep together such an impressive legacy. Unfortunately, however, Clare too fell ill and last June she died, leaving the birth of this foundation in her will. So, we start from a site – bernardobertolucci.orga mine for Bertoluccians and others – to try to tell the many lives of a huge and generous man, capable of touching worlds and overcoming age or generational barriers: “Bernardo was a very curious man, he devoured everything, he was greedy for everything”continues Ricciardelli, “And the idea of ​​the foundation is to reach even those young people he loved so much, who he analyzed and followed trying to understand”.

There are many things to do, in the autumn the fifty years of Last tango in Paris and there is the digitization of some of the material still at stake, but to understand how difficult it can be to put order in a vital maelström of this magnitude, it is sufficient to go to the site in the section Au Revoir BB (here) to find statements of affection sent from all over the world in the days after death. There are Sakamoto and Eva Green, Liv Tyler and Coppola, Almodóvar, Bellocchio and Scorsese, Spielberg, Morricone, Benigni, even Mel Brooks and then here is John Malkovich who in six minutes and twenty-eight seconds stages a sort of wonderful virtual play between psychoanalysis , tears and comedy. “These are just some of the examples of Bernardo’s impact on the world and it is wonderful to hear Spielberg say that in 1974, on the set of The sharkhe wanted to be like Bertolucci … “.

The idea of ​​the foundation is also that of not handing down BB in an academic or devout way, but rather, always with that wave of enthusiasm and passion that he lived with and that is present in many of those testimonies (there is also Caetano Veloso ). “Bernardo was a very charming and generous man, the opposite of the academic”explains Ricciardelli. “He was a real person, very empathetic and also ironic, who reached the soul of the people. That was the idea that Clare had of the foundation, certainly not a dusty archive of memories to know by heart “. Memory, in fact, alive as never before, because today those old photographs and those images taken on and off the set speak of everything except death: they are pulsating, powerful and incredibly modern, like that of Bernardo and Clare on the beach with the t-shirts of Twentieth century or the other of them next to Oshima with a celebratory t-shirt (The Oshima Gang).

Bernardo & Clare, pop (indeed punk) intellectuals capable of mixing cinema and politics, love and fashion, style and content, ethics and aesthetics, rock and classical music. Unable to grow old and therefore to die, in love with everything that moved in the world and that belonged to the world. The foundation will have to be able to tell all this, trying to pass on and make people understand how that of BB was not only pure and simple art, but also and above all a state of mind. “And then”concludes Ricciardelli, “There is still a missing piece, that of The Echo Chamber, the screenplay that Bernardo had worked on with Ludovica Rampoldi and Ilaria Bernardini before he died. Now he has to find a director to become the film he had imagined… ».

In short, the journey has just begun and even if the challenge of the foundation is great, the trail that the comet BB has left and which is still clearly visible is also great, the trail of a celestial body capable, in the span of seventy-seven years, of illuminate Baccanelli and Hollywood, Trastevere and Tibet, Tangier and Chianti with insights and laughter, enthusiasm and love, poetry and mystery, all scattered along sixteen films that we will never get enough of. “Because making a film is a way of life”he confessed at one point, “And if you remove the word End and put all the films together, then you will have the appearance of a single man transferred into many characters. But the film is only one … “. And then: long live BB.