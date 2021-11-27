Bernardo Bertolucci: three years after his death

Born March 16, 1941 in Parma, it has left us a pillar of cinema for three years now. A director, a screenwriter, a producer and a man who envied us the whole world.

Bernardo Bertolucci he died following a respiratory crisis, in his home in Trastevere, Rome; he had long been struggling with a debilitating disease that had forced him into a wheelchair. Wounded in the body, but never in the spirit, the director will always be remembered as an innovator, a provocateur, a sophisticated visionary with the ability to create an indissoluble bond with the audience of his films.

The life of Bertolucci it can be defined as a wonderful adventure, it has gone through the most memorable transformations of cinema: from avant-garde cinema to auteur cinema, from low-cost productions to colossals, from the backwardness of provincialism to international cosmopolitanism.

At just twenty, he wins the Viareggio Award for poetry In search of the mystery and that literary and narrative sensibility matures that he will begin to transfer to his cinematographic works. Assistant to Pierpaolo Pasolini and advised and instructed by them, he shoots his first film The dry commare which reproduces typically Pasolini’s atmospheres and themes. But over time the recorder found his own style and his own voice and began to elaborate more complex, mature, personal, but always revolutionary works, among which the 1968 Partner, Spider strategy and the discussed The Conformist.

The Bertolucci phenomenon explodes with Last tango in Paris which, earning him an Oscar nomination, a David di Donatello and a Nastro d’Argento, makes him known and loved overseas too. The film tells the story of an American transplanted to Paris following the tragic suicide of his wife, he meets a young woman to whom he is instantly attracted. The two decide to rent a pied-à-terre in which to meet clandestinely to entertain an exclusively carnal relationship, promising to keep their respective identities secret as well. Over time, the film is sadly made known by the criticisms and judicial events that have followed it, in relation to an alleged (and repeatedly denied) gratuitous cruelty of the director in imposing on the actress protagonist of the film (Maria Schneider) a rape scene deemed too raw and upsetting. After the numerous controversies, Bertolucci intervened to clarify what had happened once and for all by declaring: ‘I decided, along with Marlon Brando, not to inform Maria that we were going to use butter. We wanted his spontaneous reaction to that misuse. The misunderstanding arises here. Someone thought, and thinks, that Maria was not informed of the violence against her. False! Maria knew everything because she had read the script, where everything was described. The only novelty was the idea of ​​butter. This is what, as I learned many years later, offended Maria, not the violence she suffers in the scene and which was foreseen in the screenplay of the film. It is comforting and distressing that some are still naive enough to believe that what you see on screen really happens in cinema. Those who do not know that sex is (almost) always simulated in the cinema, probably, every time John Wayne shoots his enemy, they believe that he really dies.‘

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcxIOjX6WME

In 1976 he elaborates an ambitious, moving and dramatic work: Twentieth century. Bertolucci, accompanied by the sublime notes of Ennio Morricone, entrusts an extraordinary Hollywood cast with the task of representing the social and political conflicts of the first half of the twentieth century in Italy, through the story of the friendship between a landowner and a farmer. In Italy it was screened in two phases: Twentieth century Act I And Twentieth century Act II, while in the United States, a unique film was released, lasting about four hours, but did not receive the success it would have deserved due to the film’s ideological matrix and the presence of communist emblems. An interesting peculiarity is that in Salerno, the film was censored by the local magistrate for blasphemy and obscenity (probably due to the presence of a blasphemy) and seized, only to be followed by a court decision that “cleared” him of the accusations.

With The last Emperor, the director tells the true story of Pu-Yi became emperor when he was only 3 years old and died as a simple man, a gardener of the People’s Republic of China. The film was a tremendous success and the Academy rewards it with ben nine Oscars, thus making it the first film to win in all the categories in which it was nominated and the first Italian film to win such a number of awards. It also wins nine David di Donatello, triumphs ai BAFTA, to the Golden Globe and ai Silver Ribbons.

Later (1990) he turns with John Malkovich Tea in the desert telling the story of a couple of tourists who, traveling with a mutual friend, get lost in the Sahara desert and face dangers and death, on a journey through the territories and populations of North Africa.

In 1993 he directs Keanu Reeves neither The Little Buddha, a delicate, polite and spiritual work that is premiered in Paris in the presence of Dalai Lama who, on that occasion, entered a cinema for the first time. The film, in fact, was shown in the afternoon to allow the Nobel Peace Prize winner to go to sleep, as usual, at 9 pm.

With I dance alone And The Dreamers, Bertolucci explores immature sexuality and sentimental education. In the first, narrating the troubles of a young American (Liv Tyler) in the phase of the passage from adolescence to adulthood and in the second with an extraordinary declaration of eternal love to auteur cinema, art and the creative spirit retraced through the mènage à trois of two French brothers (Eva Green And Louis Garrel) and an American student (Michael Pitt), in the midst of the riots of ’68.

The scene of the race between the halls of the Louvre, in which the protagonists of the film reproduce a scene from the feature film Bands aside, from Jean-Luc Godard.

In 2008, the star was added to the Walk of Fame in his homage, but the director was only able to see it live in 2013.

His latest effort dates back to 2012, with the film Me and you, based on the novel by Niccolò Ammaniti, but Bertolucci he had repeatedly confessed that he wished he could go back behind the camera one last time.

L’University of Parma awarded him, in 2013, the highest honor: the Graduation honoris causa in ‘History and criticism of the arts and entertainment’

Farewell master.