Bernhard Schlink, democracy is in danger – Books

BERNARDI SCHLINK, THE COLORS OF GOODBYE (NERI POZZA, PP 240, EURO 18.00). "Our times are not easy, not so much because of the pandemic, but because I see the freedom and the rules of democracy in which we live in danger. I see the unity of Europe in danger. The whole West, America, England, Australia I see them in danger of a sunset ". This was said to ANSA by Bernhard Schlink, one of the greatest contemporary German writers, who was a judge at the Constitutional Court of North Rhine-Westphalia until 2006, whose stories 'The colors of farewell' arrive in bookstores on 9 September. (Neri Pozza) with whom he is at the Mantua Literature Festival.



“America has experienced a failure in Afghanistan probably worse than Vietnam, China is getting stronger, Russia is becoming strong again and the authoritarian model wins all over the place. These are dangers,” says Schlink.



For the situation in the European Union “we could talk about different things: what European institutions should do on the one hand, what should happen in individual European countries, what European citizens should do. There is a danger that we do not understand what we have, we don’t know how to evaluate it and we don’t try hard enough to keep it. It’s too taken for granted “he explains and” but love remains “as he recounts in his books including ‘The Reader’ which became a Stephen Daldry film with Kate Winslet, who for the performance won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role.



“I have never felt like an author of historical novels. There are good ones and bad ones, the good ones always help us. All my books are set in today and take us to a past that is still relevant to our present. .



This is also the case for ‘Woman on the stairs’, released in Italy in 2021 where the search for one’s identity, like one’s biography, has to do with the past.



In 'The colors of farewell' we talk about goodbyes that can be as different as existing colors are. "They are sad, heavy, liberating farewells, farewells that represent the end of something or that at the same time represent a new beginning. We are not talking about the farewell of life but of farewells that happen in life" says the writer who was born in 1944. " The stories have been written in the last two to three years. The farewell theme has affected me in some way, without being a thing I was dealing with. Unknowingly I was thinking about it, perhaps because goodbyes are part of life and now that I'm older it's about me "says the writer of his new book published in Susanne Kolb's translation.


