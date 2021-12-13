Bernstein: Bitcoin is a monster, better stay away from it

The well-known investor says that cryptocurrencies and digital assets should be exited as soon as possible.

Rich Bernstein, a bullish institutional investor, stated that there is a bubble from which one should stay away: technology and cryptocurrency assets. Beyond these sectors, the investor says he is optimistic that the market will regain share in 2022. But in which sectors?

Bernstein’s number one choice is definitely thepower. The investor has defined oil as the most ignored bull market, saying he now believes it could be the engine of growth in 2022.

However, Bernstein’s statements on sectors from which it would be better to stay away, such as cryptocurrencies, define a “monstrous bubble “. Already last June, the trader warned that the rush to own Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies was becoming dangerously parabolic.

Now, his judgment is even more negative.

“Cryptocurrencies are the largest financial bubble in history“Bernstein said, defining digital assets as a” monster “.

As of last week’s close Bitcoin was down about 30% in the month, but was still up 63% YTD. Bernstein speculates that Bitcoin could lose up to 90% just like some tech stocks during the 2000 bubble.

In short, a strongly bearish opinion, and an invitation to stay away from digital assets.

