Berrettini again on Djokovic’s side, Sinner at the bottom with Medvedev

Tuesday will be the turn of the other six blues, all inserted in the lower part of the board.

Jannik Sinner, n.11 of the ranking and seeding – drawn in the lower part of the board, the one manned by Daniil Medvedev – debuts against Portuguese Joao Sousa, 140 ATP. coming from the qualifiers. The 32-year-old from Guimares has won in three sets the only previous one with the South Tyrolean, played in the first round of the Halle qualifiers in 2019. The Lusitanian is in the main draw for the ninth time (the third round in 2015, 2016 and 2019 best result). It is the third appearance on the scoreboard for the 20 year old from Sesto Pusteria who only passed one round in 2020. For Jannik a possible second match against the winner of Johnson-Thompson and looking ahead eighth against the Norwegian Ruud (# 8).

Not too lucky instead Lorenzo Musetti, n.60 of the ranking, which faces the Australian Alex De Minaur for the first time in his career, 34 ATP and 32nd seeded. The 22-year-old from Sydney plays the home Grand Slam for the fifth time and has reached the third round twice (2019 and 2021). For the 19-year-old Next Gen from Carrara – who won the junior title in Melbourne in 2019 – it is the third participation but the first ever in the main draw.

Definitely unfortunate Gianluca Mager, n.63 ATP, which has to deal immediately with the Russian Andrey Rublev, n.5 of the ranking and seeding (also in this case there is no precedent). The 24-year-old from Moscow is in his sixth participation in the Aussie Major where he reached the quarterfinals last year. Third presence instead for the 26-year-old from Sanremo, the second in the main draw where he has never passed a round.