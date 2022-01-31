Berrettini and Sinner, how much are the sponsors worth

Matteo Berrettini And Jannik Sinner are two gold nuggets. For Italian tennis, for the sports industry and for companies. They are dusting off records, they are making an entire country fall in love, they are attracting an interest never known from the sport of racket in modern times. The question, at this point, is the following: what they are worth on a commercial level? The estimate calculated by the Gazzetta dello Sport is approximately 5 million euros overall per year.

I are counted sponsorship contracts with the related digital offshoots, excluding i prizes in tournaments (in 2021 Berrettini collected 2.9 million euros, Sinner just over 2). In fact, social networks give a first idea of ​​the phenomenon. In January 2021 the two players had more or less the same following on Instagram: 271 thousand Berrettini followers, 234 thousand Sinner. Now the first has jumped to 1.1 million, the second has doubled to 531 thousand.

Matteo Berrettini, all the numbers

Berrettini capitalized on the super year that culminated with the Wimbledon final by presenting himself at the beginning of this season with a new technical sponsor, Hugo Bossand shoes Asicswhile the brand stands out on the sleeve Red Bull. The multinational perfume company has at least doubled (400-500 thousand euros) the price of the previous partner Lotto and, above all, has decided to enter the world of tennis by identifying Matteo as the top athlete.

The other two partners have been alongside the tennis player for some years now and have already contributed significantly to increasing his wealth. But everything suggests that the contract with Berrettini has been revised in the light of the extraordinary sporting merits. In total, Berrettini is worth approx 2 million euros per year in commercial terms and the trend is constantly growing.

Jannik Sinner, all the numbers

Sinner’s parable, on the other hand, followed a different trajectory. Born in 2001 (5 years younger than Berrettini), the enthusiasm towards him had already exploded in 2020 with the rush of companies to grab i image rights of a predestined, perceived by the public and the market as a potential number 1 in world tennis.

In addition to the technical sponsors Nike and Head, Sinner boasts a long list of partners: from Lavazza to Rolex, from Technogym to Parmigiano Reggiano, and then again Alfa Romeo, Fastweb, Gucci, Intesa San Paolo, Panini (a comic starring him will also be released in the spring) . Overall, the commercial value of the South Tyrolean is around 3 million euros per year.

Prospects for the future

And now? The prospects are of further growth for both, of new steps to be achieved. The secret lies in the constancy of performance because, for the sponsoring companies, the continuity of exposure is fundamental, especially in large tournaments. Being able to show the brand in the second week of the Grand Slams drastically raises the level of interest and audience.

Considering that tennis is not a mass sport like football (which is experiencing its serious difficulties), having the opportunity to attract new fans thanks to the results is an added value for investors. In the specific case of Berrettini and Sinner there is a further advantage. They are two very different characters, two complementary figures for the market, which do not overlap for brands. The future looks bright.