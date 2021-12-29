Berrettini and Sinner train for the ATP Cup in Australia, Djokovic has not canceled and in Serbia there is talk of presence in Melbourne

Sinner training in Sydney

We are on December 28th, the new season is already upon us with the ATP Cup, starting on January 1st. The first photos of the champions in training have been published on the official website of the event: From Daniil Medvedev, who will try to defend the title won in 2020 against Italy, to the Azzurri Berrettini and Sinner, regularly landed “down under” and ready to try again this year. Casper Ruud also trained today in Sydney.

Medvedev trained in the Ken Rosewall Arena together with “kangaroo” Alex De Minaur. The Russian boasts an 8-1 record in the event, and last year lost only one set in the entire tournament, defeating three top 10s such as Berrettini, Zverev and Schwartzman.

The 2022 tournament will see 16 teams split into four groups and will be hosted in two locations in Sydney – Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena – both at Sydney Olympic Park. The four group winners will compete in the knockout stage, which will be played exclusively at Ken Rosewall Arena, from 7 January.

Great uncertainty about Novak Djokovic, the big question mark for the start of the new season. In fact, the n.1 in the world is still regularly registered in the Serbian team of the ATP Cup. Tennis Australia, organizer of the event and also of the Australian Open, says that no withdrawals have been communicated from Team Serbia, so at the moment Djokovic should be regularly at the start in the tournament preceding the first Slam of the season. So far Djokovic has refused to deny or confirm his vaccination against COVID 19, which remains the necessary condition for any player on the pitch in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Without going into the merits of the matter, it is singular to say the least that 4 days after the start of the tournament and the season, and with a trip so “heavy” to be absorbed for those coming from Europe, Djokovic has not yet dissolved his reserve and clearly communicated whether or not he will go to Australia. However, it seems complicated that the # 1 arrives at the last minute and shows up on the pitch after a few hours …

Update: according to the Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo, very informed about Djokovic’s facts, the world number 1 should play the Australian Open. The news is circulating in the national media in Serbia, but we are still at the level of rumors, there is no official confirmation from either Novak or his management. All that remains is to wait …

Marco Mazzoni