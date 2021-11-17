Sports

Berrettini announces his retirement from the ATP Finals. It’s Sinner’s turn

TURIN – Matteo Berrettini raises the white flag and tonight, to face Hurkacz on the second day of the Red group, will be Jannik Sinner, first reserve player at the ATP Finals underway at the PalaAlpitour in Turin. Forced to retire after the first set lost to Alexander Zverev last Sunday due to an abdominal problem, Berrettini tried to recover until the very end but nothing to do. “I thought, thought, cried and finally decided … – his message via Instagram – my Finals end here, I am destroyed, I never thought I would have to give up the most important tennis event ever held in Italy in this way. The truth is that as much as I wanted to play in front of you once again, I felt and therefore decided that my body is not ready to face the challenges I face. To say that I am sad would not do justice to the state of mind. I am, I feel robbed of something I have gained through years of effort and sweat. It was not an easy decision, but I am convinced that it is the best for me and my career. Thank you for your continued support and thousands of messages that you sent me, you moved me “, the farewell of the blue.

So it will be at 9pm Sinner to face Hurkacz and attempt a qualification which, after Medvedev’s victory over Zverev, will be very difficult: he must win the two matches and hope that Hurkacz beats Zverev.

Source link

