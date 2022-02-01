Berrettini guest in Sanremo: “The public of the Open was not that of Ariston …”

Lots of applause for the super-guest Italian tennis player of the first evening: “I’m not at ease without a racket …”. And Fiorello jokes with his father Luca

First evening of Sanremo 2022, among the songs in the competition the familiar face of Matteo Berrettini, fresh semifinalist at the Australian Open and new number 6 of world tennis, appears. “A boy as handsome as an actor, who is making everyone fall in love with his charisma, his sympathy” is the presentation of Amadeus. Applause.

Emotion – Berrettini takes the stage of the Ariston theater immediately after the performance of Mahmood and Blanco, very elegant in black: “You didn’t hear my heartbeat … it’s really exciting to be here, it’s a different stage for me and without the racket I’m not at ease”. Amadeus tries to break the ice and returns to the recent Australian Open, asking the blue player about the unbeatable Nadal, Djokovic and Federer. “They have a lot of experience – says Berrettini – they won a lot and defeated me. But I hope to beat them now that I’m still on the circuit”. Meanwhile, the chorus rises from the audience: “You are beautiful”.

Fiorello and his father – Berrettini still has time to remember his reaction to the Open crowd (“I used that energy to win the game, in the end I let it out and I think I liked it”) and to mention his girlfriend-tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic, before the “missed tennis player” Fiorello takes the stage. “Now I’m better – Matteo welcomes – I know that I can talk about tennis with you”. The showman does not collect the assist, but has another surprise in store: “There is a particular story that binds us – he says – once when I was still the animator there was a Berrettini who was a tennis teacher in the village. He was blond … he was his father Luca! “. The tennis player’s family – mother Claudia and brother Jacopo – is in the audience and the sketch moves there. Greetings, laughter. Fiorello makes it clear that his father Luca was also much loved by the female audience.

More applause – The finale is in the center of the stage, Fiorello jokes with the vaccine gag and asks point blank: “Are you vaccinated?” and Berrettini, very ready, nods yes. Fiorello, then, closes by telling of when as a child he dreamed of becoming a tennis player and how his father managed to dampen his enthusiasm in the face of the expenses that they would have to incur to make his dream come true: “Flower, we either eat or play tennis”. Again applause, to Berrettini and to all Italian tennis.

