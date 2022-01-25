Berrettini in the semifinal at the Australian Open 2022: beat Monfils in five sets

An extraordinary Matteo Berrettini beats Gael Monfils and qualifies for the first time in his career in the semifinals at the Australian Open. Success in five sets 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2 after a fight lasting almost four hours was decisive. He will face Rafa Nadal on Friday. Tomorrow it’s Sinner’s turn against Tsitsipas. All live on Eurosport, channels 210 and 211 Sky

Matteo Berrettini confirms that he is now in the elite of world tennis by hitting his own third career Grand Slam semifinal, the first ai Australian Open. Heroic victory against Gael Monfils, arrived at 5th set after nearly four hours of battle. Next two sets to zero, the light went off physically for the blue. In the decisive part, however, he found his calm and arm, dominating 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2 despite a Rod Laver Arena sided almost entirely with the French. All without the help of the beloved before (15 aces with 61% of prime players in the field), but with a variety and game intelligence that allowed him to cancel 11 of the 14 break points allowed. Berrettini, who in the last four Slams has lost only three games against Novak Djokovic and who becomes the first Italian among the best 4 at the Australian Open, will face Friday in the semifinals Rafa Nadal, 6 of the seeding and winner in Melbourne in 2009. It will be the revenge of the semifinal at the 2019 US Open, won by the Spaniard in three sets and the only precedent between the two.

