Berrettini interviews Dybala: “Are you kidding Allegri? If I do, they’ll fire me!”

Matteo Berrettini, Italian tennis player number 7 in the international ranking, e Paulo Dybala, Juventus striker, mutually interviewed each other on the ATP channels. This is the exchange of words regarding the relationship with their coaches: “I have almost a father-son relationship with my coach. We joke, I record him while he sleeps, I wake him up”, says Berrettini, while Joya replies: “If I did it to Allegri they would fire me “, and the Roman tennis player replied:” I pay him, so I can get away with it, see? “.

Agreement on Federer

“Personally, I never hid that I grew up idolizing Roger. I liked the way he made everything look easy, almost like Ronaldinho, “Berrettini told Dybala. So the Argentine:” I too, a few times to watch his matches I skipped football matches. Unfortunately I have never seen him in person, but I hope to be able to do so “.

The tension before the finals

“I had knots in my stomach. They tried to force me to eat but it was hard to deal with … It wasn’t really easy against Djokovic – confided the Italian tennis player – He had already played more than 30 Grand Slam finals so he was definitely more used to me, but he definitely felt voltage. That was where he chilled out with the music in his headphones and I was there like, ‘I can’t even eat a little rice. How should I play? ‘ I remember that my hands were sweating, I couldn’t eat and when I was talking to my team, my head started spinning. “. Dybala replies remembering his debut with the national team:” It was my dream, to melt the tension made me play football in the locker room. It worked, even if when the coach called me to take the field I started sweating everything: never happened before. Before the Champions League final with Juve, it was impossible to sleep “.