Berrettini-Kozlov, the precedents: five defeats for the American against the Italians

The Italian will face the number 169 in the world: the American has a balance of four wins and five defeats against Italian players, but never at the ATP level

The debut at the Australian Open was not the easiest for Matteo Berrettini, also thanks to the stomach ache (with a lot of thanks to Imodium at the end of the game): the Italian – seeded number 7 on the scoreboard – imposed himself comeback in four sets against the American Brandon Nakashima (4-6 6-2 6-7 6-3). After playing against the number 68 in the world, the Roman tennis player will face the 169th in the ATP ranking: another American, the 23-year-old Stefan Kozlov (who has been granted a wild-card). Whoever wins will see it in the third round with one between Carlos Alcaraz and Dusan Lajovic.

The moment – Berrettini’s seasonal balance is two wins and as many defeats. Before the success against Nakashima, Matteo had played in the ATP Cup: the Italian got the better of the French Ugo Humbert, while he lost against Alex De Minaur and Daniil Medvedev. In the first round of the Australian Open, however, Kozlov won the first match of the season: success in three sets against Jiri Vezely, 7-5 6-3 6-4. Before this challenge, the American had defeats against Flavio Cobolli at the Challenger in Bendingo and against compatriot Denis Kudla in qualifying in Sydney.

The numbers – Berrettini and Kozlov have never faced each other in their careers. For the American this is the second match against a top-10: in the only precedent there was the defeat against Marin Cilic on the grass of the Queen’s, in 2017. As mentioned, Kozlov has already played against an Italian this year, losing against Cobolli: the balance with Italian tennis players is four wins and five defeats. But all the matches took place at Challenger or ITF level: the one against Berrettini will be the first challenge to an Italian in the ATP circuit. The predictions are all on the side of Matteo, who since he is in the top-10 has lost only once against a player outside the top 100 in the world: in the third round of Roland Garros in 2020 against Daniel Altmeier, number 186 and passed from qualifying .

January 18, 2022 (change January 18, 2022 | 09:50)

