Berrettini “my ATP Finals end here”. In its place Sinner – Tennis

“I thought, thought, cried and finally decided … My finals end here, I’m destroyed, I never thought I’d have to give up the most important tennis event ever held in Italy in this way”: thus begins the long social post by Matteo Berrettini in which he announces his retirement from the Turin ATP Finals.

Berrettini will therefore not take the field tonight against the Polish Hubert Hurkacz. In its place another Italian, Jannik Sinner, who comes into play as a reserve. “The truth is that although I wanted to play in front of you once again, I felt and therefore decided that my body is not ready to face the challenges I have in front of me – admits the Roman tennis player – and to say that I am sad would not make it justice to the state of mind that I am in, I feel robbed of something that I have conquered with years of effort and sweat. It was not an easy decision, but I am convinced that it is the best for me and for my career. Thank you for your continuous support and of the thousands of messages you have sent me, you have moved me. ”