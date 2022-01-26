Berrettini-Nadal at the Australian Open 2022: time and where to see the game

Matteo Berrettini faces on Friday the n ° 5 of the world Rafa Nadal in the semifinal of the Australian Open. In the only precedent in New York in 2019, the Majorcan imposed himself. The match on the Rod Laver Arena is live on Eurosport, channel 210 of the Sky package. On our liveblog site with news and updates SINNER ELIMINATED BY TSITSIPAS – BERRETTINI: “WITH NADAL WILL BE ‘FIGHT”

Matteo Berrettini asks way to Rafa Nadal to center the first final in career to Australian Open. The match, scheduled on the Rod Laver Arena, is live on Eurosport 1, channel 210 of the Sky package. On our site liveblog with news and updates. At the moment the game program has not yet been published, but there are two possibilities: not before 4.30 and 9.30 in the morning in Italy. Thanks to the third semifinal in a Major like Panatta (only Pietrangeli did better with 5), Matteo smells best ranking: virtually at the moment he is in chair 6 after having climbed over Rublev. Berrettini, semifinalist at the US Open 2019 and Wimbledon 2021, is also the first Italian to have entered the semifinals in three different Grand Slam tests. In the last four Grand Slam rounds, the blue has lost only three games, again from Novak Djokovic.

Ljiubicic: “Everything is in Matteo’s racket” Friday’s match will be there second challenge in the career of Berrettini versus Nadal, number 5 in the ranking and 6 in the seeding, in his seventh semifinal in Australia. The two had found themselves against in the semifinal of the US Open 2019when the Majorcan won in three sets (7-6, 6-4, 6-1), suffering only in the first. The Spanish has won the trophy in 2009 and also played the final in 2012, 2014 and 2017. In case of triumph, he would overtake Federer and Djokovic 21 Slam, becoming the most successful man in tennis history. The 35-year-old left-handed man from Manacor, who returned to the tour at the beginning of January after the operation on his left foot last fall that had also made him think about retirement, is just back from success in 250 of Melbourne89th career title.









Berrettini is in the semifinal: Monfils ko in the 5th set The tennis player coached by coach Vincenzo Santopadre, in his fifth participation in the Slam Down Under where he improved last year’s result when in the second round he did not even take the field against Tsitsipas due to injury, in the first two matches he did not shine. After the success in four sets on the American Brandon Nakashima, n.68 ATP, had passed a second round that was not too exciting with a set left to the American Stefan Kozlov, 169 of the ranking, on the scoreboard thanks to a wild card. Carlos Alcaraz, n.31 in the ranking and seeding, he was beaten in the super-tiebreak of the fifth set, after getting a two-set lead back. So in the second round the convincing victory for 7-5, 7-6, 6-4 the score on the other Spaniard, Pablo Carreno Busta, n.21 ATP and 19th seeded and in the quarterfinals the bis conceded against Gael Monfils20 in the ranking and 17 in the seeding, once again knocked out in the decisive set (6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2 the score) in a quarter of a Grand Slam against Matteo.