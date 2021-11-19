Berrettini, no Davis: “I stop to restart stronger” | News

The blue number one gives up after the adductor injury that forced him to retire at the Finals

After withdrawal from the ATP Finals in Turin due to the abdominal injury remedied in the first match against Zverev, Matteo Berrettini raises the white flag and also renounces the Davis Cup. “It has been a fantastic year, full of thrills, victories, and painful defeats unfortunately injuries – wrote the blue tennis player on his Instagram profile -. Precisely the latter are the reason why I will not be able to participate in this year’s Davis Cup“.

“What I am about to write is the last thing I wanted to communicate to end the best season of my career – continues the Italian tennis number one -. It is useless to tell you how painful and disappointing these last days have been for me, among all. the possible scenarios this is certainly the most difficult to digest “. “I stop, yes, but only to restart stronger and to give myself and all of you even greater victories and emotions – promises the blue champion -. Our team is one of the strongest ever fielded and I’m sure it will bring a lot above the colors of our flag “.

“My 2021 ends with many regrets but looking back I can only be proud of the journey I have made, so thanks to all of you, my Team and my Family, for the support, the cheering and for the countless words you have spent. to compliment me or as in the last days, to cheer me up “, concludes Matthew’s message.