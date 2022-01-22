Berrettini, now the new best ranking is one step away (Felix and Sinner permitting)

The big surprise of the day, the elimination of Andrey Rublev at the hands of a revived Marin Cilic, as well as opening the doors of the second round of a Grand Slam to the Croatian after two years, significantly brings Matteo Berrettini to his new personal best ranking in his career.

At the moment, in fact, the Italian is number 7 in the world, detached in the virtual live ranking only 92 points from the Russian. For Berrettini it will be enough to defeat in the round of 16 of the Australian Open 2022 Pablo Carreno Busta (company far from obvious) to ensure overtaking on Rublev. In the event of a victory against the Spaniard, in fact, Matteo would reach 4918 points, 88 above the Russian.

At that point only two tennis players could take the joy of the new best ranking away from Berrettini, at least on paper: they are Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner. Both, however, would have only one combination to hope for the enterprise: Berrettini should be defeated by a possible quarter-final and one of the two mentioned above should win the tournament.

An eventuality certainly not impossible, but certainly unlikely. In the meantime, in the meantime, it is much better for the 25-year-old from Rome to focus on his eighth, which will certainly not be a walk in the park given the value of the opponent.