Berrettini overwhelms Carreño Busta and flies to the quarters

The Roman imposes himself in three sets on the Spaniard and will now face Monfils for a place in the semifinals. In the double, Bolelli and Fognini advance

Continue the ride of Matteo Berrettini ai Australian Open. The number 7 in the world beats the Spaniard in three sets Pablo Carreño Busta with the score of 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the end of a perfect match. The Roman thus flies to the quarters, where he will face Gael Monfils. The satisfactions for Italy also come in the men’s doubles, with Simone Bolelli And Fabio Fognini who overcome the second round by beating Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in three sets.

MALE BOARD

Matteo Berrettini confirms himself unstoppable and surpasses the round of 16 of the Australian Open beating the Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta in three sets and gaining access to the quarterfinals. The Roman, after the marathon with Alcaraz and the match with some flaws in the first two rounds against Nakashima and Kozlov, stages the perfect match: in his 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-4 against the Iberian there is no trace of weakness except in a break point at the end of the first set, when the number 7 in the world moves from 5-5 to 7-5 avoiding to allow Carreño Busta to grab the tie-break, which is however inevitable in the second.

The Spaniard risks giving up his serve on four occasions, three of which in the opening game of the second set, but resists and earns the tie-break, however, won 7-4 at the third set point by Berrettini. In the third, however, the Italian has two chances to win the round by batting: Carreño Busta cancels the first and remains at 3-3, but the second coincides with the match point that allows Matteo Berrettini to close at 6-4, overcome the obstacle of the round of 16 and access the quarter-finals.

The Roman finds the solidity of the service against the Spaniard who, it must be remembered, is still number 21 in the ATP ranking. A success as precious as it was easy for Berrettini, who achieved his best career result at the Australian Open by reaching the quarter-finals. The obstacle between the 25-year-old and his third semi-final in a Grand Slam is now called Gael Monfils: the Frenchman overwhelms Kecmanovic in three sets, earning the challenge to number 7 in the world for a place among the best 4 on the board.

DOUBLE MALE

The satisfactions for Italy, however, do not stop with Berrettini’s passing: in fact, Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in the men’s doubles fly to the quarter-finals. The Bolognese and Sanremo beat the British Jamie Murray and the Brazilian Bruno Soares in three sets, who won the first set 6-3 after Bolelli and Fognini had already canceled five set points. The second is decided at the tie-break, with Murray and Soares leading to 6-5 and having the opportunity to close the game, but the blue couple cancels the match point and actually closes at 9-7, drawing the score. In the third and decisive set, Bolelli and Fognini win four games in a row, going from 2-3 to 6-3 which is worth access to the quarterfinals. The opponents for a place in the semifinals will be the Australians Dane Sweeny and Li Tu or the American Rajeev Ram and the British Joe Salisbury.