Berrettini: “The hardest day of my life”

“ Before that last shoot, I hadn’t felt anything out of the ordinary. Then I felt this pain, which is difficult for me even mentally to deal with, as I have had problems in the same area recently. I don’t know what it is, we will have to evaluate, but I was afraid of making things worse by continuing. I know this is killing me, it’s the worst day on the tennis court in my entire life. “

“Entering the pitch in this magical atmosphere was one of the best sensations of my life, for this reason now it is so difficult to accept what has happened. It seems terrible to me not to be able to finish the match. I wanted to have fun on the pitch, that’s what we had said with my team, and beyond the result I was keeping faith with this commitment. “

The enthusiasm, the joy, the missed opportunities but in a match that was giving an unforgettable show to the fans of the Pala Alpitour. Then the frozen shower: Matteo Berrettini is forced to retire due to an abdominal problem, giving way to Alexander Zverev.

In Australia, the same problem arose at the beginning of the season. “I don’t know if it’s exactly the same thing as at the beginning of the year. I hope it’s not serious, but I just couldn’t continue today, tomorrow we will see but I still hope to be able to take the field for the next matches “.

“I haven’t organized anything with staff and doctors yet, we’ll see later in the day. It is certainly very difficult now to speak, to say anything. Let’s hope it’s not too serious, let’s hope we can go back to enjoy the atmosphere that was there today because it was something special. I deserved it and it is slipping out of my hand without being able to do anything about it, this hurts “.

The problem is not just in the Nitto ATP Finals, but also in the Davis Cup. “Both this tournament and Davis are important events, but right now I would still give priority to this one. Then when it is finished we will focus on the national team. I know I don’t have to force when there is no need to force. I didn’t expect to face such a situation. I wanted to play in front of the Italians … but I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it “.

“I don’t even know who to blame … The next matches? I would give anything to relive the sensations I experienced today at the start of the match. If I understand that I am unable to enter the field to win the game, I will not enter. I will do it only if I know I can do it ”.