Berrettini: “We want to win the ATP Cup”. Italia exclusively on Supertennis

The blue team on the pitch in Sydney

What better New Year’s Eve for the tennis enthusiast than uncorking the sparkling wine and turning on the TV, for the start of the 2022 season? It will be possible, thanks to the ATP Cup, which kicks off tomorrow. The first matches will be Serbia vs Norway and Greece vs Poland. The Azzurri, finalists in 2021, take the field on January 2 against the hosts of Australia. There is a lot of attention on the Italian team, which with 2 top 10s such as Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner, as well as Lorenzo Sonego and Simone Bolelli, is considered among the favorites for the first tournament of the new season. We do not hide, we know we are a very strong team, as Matteo Berrettini confirmed to the official website of the event.

“We are happy to be here,” Berrettini said in the pre-tournament press conference. “I think it’s possible to win the title, the team is even stronger this year, so definitely our goal is to win. We know it will be hard work. Every match will be difficult, but we believe we can do it ”.

Alex De Minaur will be our best player’s first opponent the day after tomorrow. “Alex is a really difficult player to face, especially here in Sydney, in his home country,” says Berrettini. “He played his best tennis here. I think this atmosphere leads him to play to the max, so it will be a very tough game. But I like it when the atmosphere is like that. I love it when the stadiums are full and people are cheering for you or against you. I can’t wait for that match to arrive ”.

Jannik Sinner is also confident: “It is a great honor to play in this special group. We have an incredible team. Each of us tries to do our best. I can’t wait to try to lead the team 1-0 every time we play. And then let’s see. We have an incredible second player and we also have great, great doubles ”.

The captain of Italy in Australia, Vincenzo Santopadre, who also led the Azzurri last year, does not hide: “Our goal is to always do better than the previous experience. So obviously we don’t have to be shy to say we’re here to try and win “.

The matches of Italy are broadcast exclusively on SuperTennis, while Sky will simulcast the other challenges with SuperTennis

This is the schedule of the ATP Cup on SuperTennis

Saturday 1st January

from 07:30 am Serbia vs Norway and Greece vs Poland

Sunday 2nd January

from 00:00 Canada vs USA Live

from 07:30 Italy vs Australia Live

from around 1:30 pm Germany vs Great Britain (deferred)

from around 19:00 Italy vs Australia (rerun)

Monday 3rd January

from 00:00 Norway vs Spain Live

from 07:30 Greece vs Argentina Live

Tuesday 4th January

from 00:00 – Italy vs France Live

from 07:30 – Canada vs Great Britain Live

from around 1:30 pm Italy France (rerun)

Wednesday 5th January

from 00:00 – Poland vs Argentina Live

from 07:30 – Serbia vs Spain Live

Thursday 6th January

from 00:00 – Italy vs Russia Live

from 07:30 – Canada Germany Live

from 13:30 – Russia vs Italy

Friday 7 January

from 07:30 – Semifinal 1

Saturday 8 January

from 03:00 – Semifinal 2

Sunday 9th January

from 07:30 Final

Marco Mazzoni