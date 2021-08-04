Berset opens the Locarno Film Festival

LOCARNO – Federal Councilor Alain Berset officially opened the 74th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

Locarno Mayor Alain Scherrer kicked off the welcome speeches in the cloister of the magistrale, underlining how nice it is to be back in attendance after a year of forced break due to the pandemic in which the festival was held in hybrid form. The president of the Council of State, Manuele Bertoli, then mentioned the long months away from culture “which needs to meet the public”. He also praised Harold Lloyd’s pre-opening film “Safety Last” from 1923, accompanied by the Orchestra della Svizzera italiana.

Federal Councilor Alain Berset, for his part, stressed that “in the summer of 2021, cinema will have contributed to eliminating the pandemic from the surface of our thoughts”. Because being in Locarno again, whether in the Piazza Grande or in the halls, is magical and irreplaceable. Berset then stated that “Locarno is a local film festival with an international anchor and an international film festival with a local anchor”.

The president of the Locarno Film Festival, Marco Solari, and the artistic director, Giona A. Nazzaro, also evoked the importance of the local and international values ​​of the festival as well as the return of the public.

The artistic director said how much the president’s words “We will reopen Piazza Grande at all costs!”, Pronounced last October, sounded like a motivation charge for the whole festival team that from then on was able to look to the future despite the pandemic.

The Locarno Film Festival runs until 14 August.