Bertelli: “Constants? I’m not interested in buying them.” But it invests: 200 hires in sight

Arezzo, November 19, 2021 – An investment of 70 million euros in the industrial chain in the next year, together with two hundred hires “mainly in Tuscany in the provinces of Arezzo, Siena and Tuscany” where the maison already has strong interests, but also in the Marche for footwear production. The industrial plan of the Prada Group – already owner of 23 manufacturing sites – is consolidated in the land of origin of the patron, from Arezzo, Patrizio Bertelli who in the location of the Milan Foundation, on the occasion of the Capital markets day, in the presence of investors (from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs) and the international press, declared the ambitious goals of the company that also owns the ‘Miu Miu’ brand (Miuccia spoke with a video interview).

“The covid has accelerated the evolution of the luxury market,” said Bertelli, opening the works and certifying the 18% growth in sales – mainly full price – compared to 2019 and the cancellation of debts. The Group expects to reach a turnover of 4.5 billion euros in the medium term while the EBIT (turnover minus costs) will amount to 20% of revenues. Over the same period, Prada intends to increase a share of online sales equal to 15% of retail (which has already gone from 2 to 7%) and to increase the productivity of direct stores from 30 to 40%, also by opening stores in China.









Responding to ‘La Nazione’, the industrial director Massimo Vian, former CEO of Luxottica, explained that in the last three years investments have been made in the supply chain for 80 million and the entry of one hundred people. Next year the investment will be equal to 70 million and the recruitments will also be 200 and will involve, in addition to Arezzo and Florence, also the site of Monte Amiata where Mr. Bertelli was a precursor ».

“In recent years, our industrial operations have strengthened and now we think we are the best for having invested in our activities and in our people,” Vian explained, talking about a process of internalising plants and factories that has already started and the training of many workers. . “Today we are happy to have our secrets.” The industrial director then announced that “the very advanced 40 thousand square meter distribution center” in Levanella, in Valdarno “has been 80 percent completed and will be operational by the end of 2022. We have invested 100 million euros in this facility. “.









The new center is completely “covered with solar panels and has a geothermal cooling and heating system” as well as a LED certification and the abatement of polluting emissions. “E-commerce is not yet managed by this building but despite this – he added – we have achieved our goal of shipping 80 percent of e-commerce orders on the same day they are received”.

It was always Bertelli who illustrated the future ‘actions for change’: “the quality and uniqueness” of the products, “high price ranges”, “elimination of balances”, “distribution control”, “investment in the industrial chain”, “Investment in communication” and “increased focus on sustainability” so much so that the Board of Directors has not only been integrated with two female managers, thus achieving parity but will continue the ESG, or environmental, social and governance. The stores – in the Prada strategy – continue to be a goal: “They have a fundamental role in communicating the brand with the staff who are no longer salesmen but consultants” and the Group “thinks of an expansion strategy” in the United States and Asia that ” it will continue to be the main driver of growth ».









His son Lorenzo, current marketing director, ready to take up his father’s baton, revealed greater investments in communication (25% more than in 2019) and the evolution of clienteling. But not only. «We are planning a big launch for next year for jewelry, it is part of the DNA of our brand, but it has not been fully expressed. I can’t say more at the moment ».

But if the Group, today in its second ‘Capital’ after the listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, focuses on physical stores – together with ecommerce – as sensory places, Bertelli does not seem at all interested in ‘stores’ in his city. “I didn’t know about the closure of the Caffè dei Costanti and I’m sorry,” he told ‘La Nazione’. But when asked about his interest in the structure, the owner of Prada declined the invitation.