Bertolini clarifies: “My words about Zaniolo are misunderstood, I don’t judge anyone. That’s what I meant”

BERTOLINI ZANIOLO – His statements caused the hashtag #Zanioloeducato to be discussed and trended on Twitter. Thus, the coach of the National Blue Women Milena Bertolini he wanted to clarify in a note, after receiving replies from both the mother of number 22 and the agent of the player of the Rome, Claudio Vigorelli. Here are his words:

Read also:

The controversy continues after Bertolini’s words: the hashtag #Zanioloeducato depopulated on Twitter

The statements

I am deeply sorry for the negative implications that my words about Zaniolo are taking on. Having extrapolated a small part of what I have expressed, without fully listening to my whole thought in its complexity, may have contributed to generating the misunderstanding. This is why I consider it useful to clarify. In the course of the show I attempted to explain that Zaniolo’s frustration at the cancellation of the scored goal deserved greater attention and greater understanding, as Mourinho’s affectionate embrace clearly demonstrated. I stressed that, while not wishing to justify his words, the specific situation should have been understood, without punishing him beyond measure. Like all young boys, I believe that Zaniolo must also be helped and guided in managing the emotional aspects, that is, in managing the natural difficulties, frustrations and alleged injustices that can be experienced in a match. When I talked about education I was referring to these aspects, closely linked to football growth. Far be it from me to judge other personal aspects. Nicolò is a great talent and a heritage of Italian football and above all a boy who among other things seems to me extremely sensitive and generous “.