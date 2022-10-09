Bertrand Bonello shoots La Bête

08/22/2022 – Léa Seydoux and George MacKay star in the Les Films du Bélier production sold by Kinology

This article is available in English.

First clapperboard today for the shooting of The Beastthe 9th feature film by Bertrand Bonelloselected six times in Cannes (in competition in 2003, 2011 and 2014 with tiresia, House of Tolerance and Saint Laurent twice in Directors’ Fortnight in 2008 and 2009 with On-War and Zombie Child eleven in Critics’ Week in 2001 with The Pornographer), eleven in competition in San Sebastian (nocturama in 2016) and this year in Berlin in the Encounters program with Eat .

(The article continues below – Commercial information)

In the cast shine Lea Seydoux (recently nominated for the Best Actress César for France ; appreciated last May on the Croisette in One Fine Morning and Crimes of the Future ; and who just shot Dune: Part Two) and British actor George MacKay (CaptainFantastic, 1917 , True History of the Kelly Gang recently in wolf and Munich: The Edge of War and soon in the Netflix film I Came By).

Written by Bertrand Bonello with contributions from Guillaume Breaud (nominated for a 2006 César for best screenplay for The Young Lieutenant ) and Benjamin Charbit, the script plunges into a near future where emotions have become a threat. Gabrielle finally decides to purify her DNA from her in a machine that will plunge her into her past lives and rid her of all strong feelings. She then meets Louis and feels a powerful connection, as if she had always known him…

produced by Justin Taurand for Les Films du Bélier, The Beast is co-produced by Arte France Cinéma, My New Picture and the Canadians of Sons of Manual. Pre-bought by Canal+ and Ciné+, the feature film also benefits from the support of Eurimages, Sodec, the Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur and Ile-de-France regions, as well as the support of the Alpes-Maritimes department and a pool of Sofica (Cinéaxe, SG Image, Palatine Étoile, Cinémage, Cofinova and Cinecap). Shooting is scheduled to last 40 days. Distribution in France will be handled by Ad Vitam and international sales will be handled by Kinology.

For the record, Les Films du Bélier have in post-production Katell Quillevere‘s The temps d’aimer (produced with Les Films Pelléas and starring Anaïs Demoustier and Vincent Lacoste – read the article) and Manu Lascar‘s The Medium (news), and will launch Eat in French cinemas on 16 November.