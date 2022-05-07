BESAFE, THE STARTUP THAT ENABLES HOTELS TO OFFER GUESTS BOOKINGS INCLUDING INSURANCE, RAISES 1.2 MILLION EUROS FROM…

ROMEMay 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BeSafe Groupthe startup that launched the booking package with travel insurance “BeSafe Rate”, has concluded a new investment round of 1.2 million euros to accelerate the development of tourism insurance technology and services. The tour was led by CDP Venture Capital Sgr and Prana Ventures SICAF. Leonardo Saronipartner at Prana Ventures and with more than 10 years of experience in product and marketing leadership at Booking.com, will join the BeSafe Board of Directors.

The new investor commitments underscore the company’s significant growth and confirm the success of its market validation phase, which was achieved with the first pre-seed round in 2021.

BeSafe helps hotels to increase direct bookingsto facilitate advance payments and to offer customers new and unique services, allowing travelers to be protected against the possibility of losing money in the event of cancellation. Indeed, BeSafe Rate was created to meet this need, by offering accommodation structures a payment guarantee, thanks to the activation of a special rate that includes cancellation insurance. In case of cancellation, with BeSafe Rate, customers can be fully reimbursed by the insurance company. Thus, the accommodation structure is relieved of this burden and its income is guaranteed.

BeSafe Rate offers a prepaid rate including travel insurance, fully integrated with leading hotel booking software.

Alessandro BartolucciCEO and co-founder of BeSafe Group : “ Our Insurtech and Fintech solutions meet the needs of hotels: More than 1,300 establishments have chosen us, including Best Western, Voihotels of the Alpitour group and many others, and more than 150,000 tourists have traveled safely with us so far. This round will support BeSafe’s growth and accelerate its expansion by Europe. After our launch in Italy, we are now present in Spain and Portugal and ready to deploy FranceAustria and Greece “.

“BeSafe’s growth is linked to its ability to anticipate market trends which, at a critical time for the hospitality industry, helped turn the negative aspects of the pandemic into an opportunity for accommodation structures to offer value-added services, said Stefano MolinoHead of the Accelerator Fund at CDP Venture Capital Sgr.

Leonardo Saroni: ” Among the many startups analyzed in recent months in the Traveltech sector, BeSafe is the one that solves a problem for hoteliers and travelers in a simple way with a scalable solution; this is why we believe that BeSafe can become an international player in the hospitality services market”.

The Company’s services also include BeSafe Pay, a payment gateway compliant with the PSD2 directive which automates the management of hotel reservations with a focus on data security and cost reduction.

BeSafe Rate and BeSafe Pay are now included in BeSafe Suite, the “all-in-one” solution designed for the hospitality sector.

