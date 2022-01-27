Besiege Console announced as one of the new games of February – Nerd4.life

Waiting to know the names of the first wave of games Xbox Game Pass from February 2022meanwhile, we have a first title arriving next month in the catalog, directly on day one, that is Besiege Consoleannounced today by Microsoft.

The game in question is a particular one simulated siegeso to speak, which allows us to try the typical medieval warfare practice by building various means, vehicles and special instruments to unleash against various castles, also going through different variations on the theme with the application of physics at different levels.

The game will be released on February 10, 2022 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S in Game Preview version, or in early access to a not yet final edition, directly within Xbox Game Pass.

Besiege Console, an image of the game

Besiege Console, as the title says, is an Xbox port of the game already on PC and includes practically the same content.

Again we are dealing with complex construction tools that allow you to create vehicles, weapons and vehicles of various types, equip them with weapons of destruction and armor and then test them against the walls of some castle, or against various armies and obstacles in rather colorful reinterpretations of medieval battles.

We can therefore already insert Besiege Console in the games of the first wave of titles for Xbox Game Pass in February 2022 pending further information. In the meantime, we remind you of the rich second wave of January 2022 on the Microsoft service.