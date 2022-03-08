Bessie Smith was not only “the empress of the blues”

Bessie Smith was known and crowned as the “Empress of the Blues”. She was a singer of African descent popular in the 1920s and 30s in the United States. She was the first to record a blues record. But her songs, for the time, were not similar to anything that was spoken during that time. In his lyrics he covered topics such as feminism, the freedom to express oneself sexually and allegations towards social injustices.

His childhood was not entirely easy. When she was 9 years old she was orphaned. His older sister Viola took over the care of the family. grew up poor and learning that in a world driven by money, living was not easy but since she was a girl, she managed. To earn money for her and her family, she sang and danced in the streets of her city native, Tennessee, while Andrew, one of his brothers, played the guitar.

The beginnings of Bessie Smith

In 1912 Clarence, his older brother, got him an audition to work in the Moses Stokes show, a company of traveling musicians of which he was a part. She was hired as a dancer, the band already had a singer. It was Ma Rainey, “the mother of the blues” who recently made a movie called Ma Rainey’s Black Bottomstarring Viola Davis.

After a year of working there, he already made his own presentations. He traveled the South performing in tents, bars, and theaters. He was part of the TOBA (Circuit of Black Theatrical Entrepreneurs). After 1920 he settled in Philadelphia, where Clarence Williams, representative of Columbia Records, heard it for the first time.

Three years later he began his first recordings. His single “Down Hearted Blues” sold 780,000 copies in the first six months. They say that he made 160 recordings in total, many of them accompanied by great jazz players of the time such as Fletcher Henderson, Benny Goodman, and Louis Armstrong.

An unusual personality for his time

His bisexuality, very unusual for the time, did not prevent the rise of his career. For a moment he came to win $2,000 per week, becoming the first African-American to be a star figure. To avoid racial conflict, he bought himself a car on the train to make his tours of the country. With him she and her band, which reached 40 members, delighted the United States with its unique blues rhythms.

In 1929 he starred in the short film St. Louis Blues, considered one of the first music videos in history. Lhe Great Depression ended the recording industry, the crisis ruined his career.

During the early morning of September 26, 1937, Bessie Smith was in a car accident, but lVersions of his death remain divided. Because Bessie was black, the white doctors refused to treat her when she arrived at the hospital and they let her bleed to death. The other version maintains that he died in the emergency room in a hospital for blacks due to serious injuries and the amputation of an arm. The latter highlights that this place was very far from the accident site. He died at the age of 43.

“La empress del blues” tried to break the borders imposed by racism based on lyrics and rhythm, it almost succeeded. His body, the reason is unknown, ended up in a grave without a headstone; she only had one of hers when her exceptional forerunner Janis Joplin saw to it that she had it: “The best blues singer in the whole world will never stop singing. Bessie Smith, 1895-1937”, says the epitaph.