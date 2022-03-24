Best 7 apps to learn physics from iPhone

Learning physics is easier and more fun than it seems. If you want to know our secret, take a look at the following apps to learn physics on your iPhone.

The physical It is one of the most complicated subjects during the student period. It is not a secret that for many students it is usually a matter that requires dedication and superior approach, especially when compared to other study areas.

Now, thanks to technology there are ways to make the understanding of this science more friendly and comfortable. An example of this are the apps to learn physics from your mobile. If you want to know what these tools are, we tell you below.

These are the best apps to learn physics from your mobile

There are many applications with which you can study this science, even so, we took on the task of selecting the best alternatives so that you do not have to search too much. These are by far the most complete and practical.

‎PhysicsMaster – Basic Physics

The first of the applications is PhysicsMaster. It is an ideal tool to solve your exercises and to obtain the necessary knowledge of the subject. In addition, it is a very useful tool. complete and very useful in your study moments.

It has different sections such as calculator to solve exercises and checks to obtain the result and the step by step of it. Likewise, its agenda is very extensive and covers the points of intereststarting from fundamental concepts until principles of thermodynamics.

Physics Laboratory

If you want to learn in a unique and fun way, Physics Laboratory is perfect for you. It consists of a game where you can make experiments in a virtual laboratory with PhysicsLab.

If you want to make it even more fun, this app for learn physics it’s compatible with augmented reality (AR) to guarantee a unique experience. Enjoy an interface that allows you to explore freely without any risk.

‎iPhysics

With ‎iPhysics you have a physics teacher on your mobile wherever and whenever you need it. It is one of the more complete tools with which you can access over 70 themes and get a clear and easy to understand explanation. It’s perfect for review your notes and everything you need before taking your exams.

This app to learn physics has all the formulas, theorems, definitions and more you need in its free version. Now, if you want more content and additional tools like a interactive calculatoryou must resort to pro version.

‎Physics at school

Is a simple, colorful and friendly app to learn this science. ‎Physics at school has over 200 colorful animations in which step by step the students will understand the concepts and fundamentals most important in physics.

From the gravitational field and the molecular physics and thermodynamics until atomic physicsnuclear and the theory of relativityall in one tool in the palm of your hand.

‎My Physics Calculator

As its name indicates, ‎My Physics Calculator helps you solve problems and equations according to different parameters of physics and engineering in seconds directly from your mobile.

Currently, this app has more than 135 calculators that wait for you. From angular, centripetal and gravity acceleration to mass flow rate, velocity and viscosity. Undoubtedly, one of the most complete tools that you can take to your classes.

‎Physics Calculation

We continue on the topic of calculators and it is the turn of ‎Physics Calculationa very complete tool with which you can solve physics problems easily and quickly on your iPhone.

It has different calculators in which you can support yourself as needed, from calculating the pressure, the RMS value or Ohm’s law, to more complex aspects such as molecular weight, thermal expansion and much more.

‎Physics Formulas – Prof Robson

The physics is an exact science and for this it is based on formulas that allow any parameter to be calculated perfectly. Therefore, ‎Physics Formulas – Prof Robson is one of the most complete applications for students of this subject.

We know that it is quite a complicated task to learn all existing formulas in physics, but thanks to this app you will be able to access all the ones you need instantly to apply it without problems. An ideal complement for your work and classes.

Now that you have all these apps to learn physics, your learning and study process will be simpler and more friendly. Try them and tell us how they turned out for you.

