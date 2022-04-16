Best 8 apps to learn Czech from iPhone

Share

Don’t waste any more time, explore each of these apps to learn Czech and become a complete polyglot from the comfort of your iPhone.

Acquiring a new language is a task that represents a significant degree of commitment and dedicationbeing essential to have a tutor who provides guidance, either by a academic organization or through a virtual educational course.

However, there are many individuals who do not have the essential age to go or offer follow-up to a predetermined schedule for the courses.

Thanks to this, a sequence of applications have been developed that allow learn new languages in a fairly easy and fun way, under the rhythm and schedule of each client. In this case, if you want learn Czech from iPhonethese are your best alternatives.

The best applications to learn Czech from iPhone

In this space we have compiled the 7 best apps to learn Czech from iPhone. By using these applications, you will have a learning method personalized, educational and fun, generating effective results that will help you master the language in a short time.

Learn Czech with Nemo

‎Nemo is an application designed so that its users learn the essentials of the Czech language between the most important phrases and, starting from this, they will be able to structure and understand sentenceseither in spoken or written form.

His method consists of learning hand in hand with native speakers, who will provide corrections and tips to improve the language. Also, you can record your phrases and reproduce them together with those of the virtual tutors to compare the pronunciation, achieving remove the foreign accent in a very short time.

Learn Czech – 50 languages

‎This is a very complete coursewhich provides up to 100 lessons in which you will learn the Czech language step by step.

You are not required to have previous knowledge of the languagethe application explains from the most essential elements and principles of the language, to its conjugations and context-aware applications that is required.

That is, conducive phrases applicable in a real context whether in a hotel, bank, shops, medical consultation or vacation. his first 30 lessons are available for freeonce these are completed, in-app purchases will be required for a price of 2.99€.

Learn Czech – LuvLingua

‎One of the most effective methods to acquire knowledge, skills and abilitieswithout losing motivation and attention is through playful way.

Therefore, the application LuvLingua takes advantage of this premise and promotes the learning of the Czech language through fun games and animated imagesalong with various exams that are divided into several categories according to the desired context.

Among the categories you can find: greetings, meals, travel phrases, addresses, verbs and adjectives, among others.

Learn one every day different category and see how before you know it you will be speaking Czech very fluently.

Learn languages ​​- LinGo Play

‎Learning a language has never been so easy and fun! This experience is possible thanks to this application, which provides its users with a innovative learning systemthrough multiple flashcards with more relevant words, along with quick tests and courses so you have the best preparation.

The words can be chosen by categories such as animals, fruits, science, sports and other topics of interest.

Learn Czech with baby language classes

‎This is a very fun and easy application that was developed to teach multiple languages ​​to your users, with a fairly friendly methodology and scientifically proven for its effective results. The application promotes a game in which you can select four different modalities (Shuffle, Details, Riddle and Autoplay).

As you play you will learn words and phrases about animals, colors, science and other categories. You can level up and earn more and more points and knowledge with each game.

MTL Learn Czech

‎This is one of the best apps to learn Czech from iPhone and totally free. has a HD interface to provide a better experience and it is suitable for both adults and children, learn a new language in a simple and friendly way.

Among its characteristics, it has a way of teaching through listening, clearly reproducing the words according to the selected topic, the translations being provided by czech natives. This application will certainly allow you to pronounce correctly, as well as teach you all the things you will need to hold a Czech language conversation.

Learn to Speak Czech – Words & Phrases

Last but not least, there is this application that provides a great way to learn czech languageby means of more relevant phrases, with an adequate written transcript as phonetics performed by a native.

learn by repetition of phrases provided on cards, adding the phrases that most catch your attention to a list of favorites. Likewise, you can also exercise their knowledge with little quizzes.

As you have seen, each of these applications have functions and features specialized so that their users, whether large or small, are able to learn a new language with great ease, without losing interest.

