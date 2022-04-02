Best 8 apps to learn to program from iPhone

Learn to develop video games, basic applications and more with this selection of apps to learn to program from your mobile.

Currently one of the most sought-after professions worldwide is The programingits great demand is due to the extensive global digitization that exists, and the best thing about this profession is that you can practice from the comfort of your home.

Being a fairly broad profession, it makes it a bit difficult to learn, especially since new skills are developed every day. new technologies and you have to stay up to date. However, there are some apps designed to learn programming from iOS, do you want to know them?

Below you can see a top of apps to learn programming available to all audiences, that is, you can access them regardless of your level of knowledge.

Hopscotch: Code & Games

If you are starting in the programming world or you want a family member to learn programming, then your best options are Hopscotch: Code & Games. This app stands out among all for its ease when programming, since it is developed for elementary school children.

It has the same different programming languages where the codes will be formed as if they were lego pieces. In addition, you will have a wide variety of projects to do, from incredible video games to basic programs like a calculator. His interface is very comfortableinteractive and intuitive.

Sololearn: Learn to Code

sololearn is an incredible application that will allow you to make your first programming codes from the first class. It includes different levels and modules to overcome. At the end of each one you will be assigned a special Proyect to put what you have learned to the test.

It is one of the programmers favorite apps, since it has a wide content of languages, and periodically receives updates. To give you an idea, you will have free access to: web development, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, JQuery, Python, Java, Kotlin, C++, C, C#, PHP, SQL, algorithms and data structures, Ruby, Machine learning, patterns layout, Git, Swift.

Mimo Code: Learn to Program

thanks to the app Mime Code you will have the opportunity to learn to program and in a very short time. You will only have to invest 5 minutes a day constantly and in the blink of an eye you will be completing your first project.

And not only that, since you can learn to code in the most popular languages ​​like Python, JavaScript, HTML, SQL, CSS and more. In addition, you will be able to execute each of the codes and see the development of your projects.

Keep in mind that if any of the codes is poorly structured, the app will tell you which programming line has the error. His interface is quite intuitive making the user experience pleasant.

Programming Hub: Learn coding

If you think coding is tedious, but you still want to learn to programthen check what it offers Programming Hub. With this application you can program and play at the same timemaking learning more dynamic.

Here you will also learn idioms like HTML, Javascript, C, C++, C#, Swift, Python, R Programming, Java, Artificial Intelligence, CSS, and more. His interface is one of the most minimalist from this list, making user interaction much more enjoyable and easy.

Textastic Code Editor

If you have great knowledge of programming or you are starting with your first codes, then it is necessary that you have an excellent code editorand one of the best options is Textastic Code Editor. One of the attractions of this application is that it has a wide variety of features.

In addition, the app is able to highlight the syntax of more than 80 languages where HTML, JavaScript, CSS, C++, Rust, Swift, Objective-C, XML, Markdown, PHP, Perl, Python, Ruby, Lua, YAML, JSON, SQL, shell scripts, among others, stand out.

As if that were not enough, it has a wide range of customization like text fonts, dark mode, enlarge font size and more.

Koder Code Editor

Another of the apps to learn programming from iPhone is Koder Code Editor. Its interface is minimalist and easy to use, making it one of the best on this list. Furthermore, it is designed to support all programming languages and thanks to their updates they usually integrate new languages.

As if that were not enough, the application includes the code syntax highlighting and you will even be able to manage project fragments, work on several projects at the same time, ease of searching and replacing codes, modify editor themelocal or remote access to each of the codes and much more.

Pythonist 3

If you want to specialize in python or put into practice your knowledge under this programming language, then give the opportunity to Pythonista 3. The commands of this application are clearly focused on Python, one of its attractions is the support for Python 3.6 and 2.7Therefore, you can use all the language improvements in Python 3while you still have the version 2.7.

In addition, you will be able to code without any limit and develop the visual part of the program, you will also have a free field to develop 2D video games and quite complex applications from the comfort of your iPad or iPhone.

Swift Playgrounds

Lastly we have Swift Playgrounds, an application that offers entertainment while you learn to program. With Swift Playgrounds you will have the possibility of create real and functional applications just solving puzzles. Its system is aimed at all audiences, therefore, you will not need prior knowledge to start using it.

As if that were not enough, you can create highly interactive 3D games and then share them with your friends and even publish them on any preferred portal.

