Best Alexa Compatible Headphones: How Do They Work?

When you compare Alexa-compatible headphones, you quickly realize that there are two main types.

Headphones that claim to be compatible with Alexa and have a button to activate it, or to activate the phone’s voice assistant.

to activate it, or to activate the phone’s voice assistant. Headphones with built-in Alexa certificationwhich allow you to handle it and ask for things just by saying it.

This latest version of headphones is the most comfortable and convenient and differentiating the two is very simple. For that, it is best to go to Amazon and see if on the page of the headset, or in the search results of the store, the term appears: “Certified by Amazon: Alexa Built-in”.

With the latter, you ensure maximum compatibility and comfort in use.

That does not mean that the first ones do not work well, but some of the ones that are not certified and claim to be compatible with Alexa, what they do is activate the apps of the mobile with the button and interact with it. You don’t make much of that, really.

What other headphones can do is launch whatever wizard your phone has set up. On iOS it will be Siri, but on Android you can change the Google Assistant for Alexa.

If you do that, a headset with a button to trigger the phone’s assistant will launch Alexa, which is another way to integrate it. But beware, only on Android.

Either way, you will need the Alexa app on your phone and connect your headphones to it compatible, entering the «Devices» menu of the apps.

Knowing this, the main recommendation is that you obviously look for the certificates with Alexa integrated for a better experience.

Best Alexa Compatible Headphones Without Certification

Within the first group of non-certified but compatible headphones, we find some interesting options.

Best cheap headband option: Motorola Escape 220

We are not going to deceive you, the quality of the materials is not the best and you should treat them with care, but you usually find them for less than 30 euros.

You can’t ask for much for that, and more on a headband, but the sound quality is acceptable and they are comfortable with their 350 grams.

Also, they are Basically compatible with all wizards, including Alexa. In that price range, the vast majority only accept Google Assistant and Siri.

Best cheap in-ear option: Motorola Vervebuds 120

If you are more of design in earthe best compatibility with Alexa without certification comes again from Motorola.

Your Vervebuds 120 get along with any attendee, including Amazon’s. Sound quality is decent for a price range of about 50 euros.

If you’re on a tight budget, you can opt for model 100 from the same series, which are around 30 euros. You will not lose compatibility with Alexa.

Best Cheap Android Headphones: JBL Tune 510BT

If you want decent sound, a headband design, a budget and you have an Android phone, check out the JBL Tune 510 BT.

These have a good sound quality, as is often the case with JBLworse yes, for a range of less than 50 euros.

They also have a multifunction button that triggers the assistant. If you have an iPhone, forget alexa, just launch Siri. If you have an Android, you can change that assistant on the phone to be Alexa.

However, we understand that switching from Google Assistant to Alexa on the phone doesn’t gain us much, so we don’t recommend it in general.

For this reason, from this subgroup of headphones we are going to recommend only the best price options if you do not want or can spend a lot. If you are willing to invest more, it is best to look at options with Alexa integrated.

How certified headphones with Alexa built-in work

Amazon has created the protocol Alexa Mobile Accessory (AMA) so that your assistant works directly with certain headsets that implement it.

This AMA protocol connects Bluetooth-enabled devices to the Amazon Alexa app, allowing hands-free use. The device communicates control messages and voice data with the Alexa app via Bluetooth.

The Alexa app then brokers all protocol communications and interactions with the Alexa voice service and coordinates the responses sent to the user.

It does this through a combination of protocol responses and A2DP-based playback (Advanced Audio Distribution Profilea profile Bluetooth) that defines how sound is transmitted from a device Bluetooth to another.

This way, with headphones that have the Alexa built-in you can handle it, simply activating by voice.

So you can ask him to give you directions, control the smart devices in your home, play certain music, etc.

Let’s see the selection of the best Alexa compatible headphones within this type.

The best choice for music lovers: Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass

The very name of the headphones makes it clear. If you are a music lover and you want your basses sound powerful and clearthe best option is the Sony WH-XB910N headband headset Extra Bass.

You have everything you expect in a quality headset: active noise cancellation, 30 hours of autonomy, comfortable controls in the headset and, of course, Alexa perfectly integrated.

Sony does not fail at this level and another point in favor is that these headphones used to be around 200 euros, but They have lowered their price to the range of 150 usually. If you find them for that price, they are an excellent purchase. If you see them for 200 or have that budget, then read on.

The best option if you do not have a price problem: Jabra Elite 85h, headband headphones

We are not going to deceive you, the price of the Jabra Elite is a little over 200 euros and sometimes reaches almost 250. They are not cheap, but, in reality, for the sound quality and the features they have, if they are the best quality-price option within a loose budget range.

Active noise cancellation, autonomy of up to 36 hours, resistant to rain and dust (in fact, they are IP 52 certified) and a excellent sound quality.

In fact, they are comparable to more expensive headphones and, for what we are interested in here, the integration with Alexa is very good. In fact, the integration with any assistant (Google or Siri) is magnificent.

If you have the money, they are your option.

The best alternative quality-price in-ear design: the Jabra Elite 65t model

An additional note to say that, if you are one of those who prefer headphones in design in ear, you have the Jabra Elite 65t model.

They are also fully compatible and certified with Alexa and, in addition, you usually use them find for less than 100 eurosalthough you already know what the price dance with Amazon is like, so make sure you choose the right model.

If you can spend a little more, you also have the Jabra Elite 85t. Be careful, do not get confused with the headband ones that we have put on you. The difference in the letter is important, those with a headband have the “h” after the number 85, not the t.

My personal pick and honorable mention: Sennheiser Momentum 3

As the matter of headphones is very personal and subjective, I am not going to finish without giving the option that I like. Of course, they are compatible with Alexa and certified.

Is about the Sennheiser Momentum 3 and yes, I’m a fan of the brand (I have already said it once) and how it produces the sound in most models. What’s more, I think the design of this is beautiful and I don’t hide, I love them for everything. The bad thing about having too many musician friends is that they have millions of these things, they have lent me this model often and I am saving.

That is because we find them in the range of 250 euros (too bad to be poor) or just over 300 in the model with a Bluetooth transmitter.

In short, if you want the best headphones with Alexa, the options are a bit confusing because of the certification or not, and the truth is that there are quite a few alternatives. However, with this guide, you will not get lost and any option will be a success. Just keep in mind what we have said when they are not certified as compatible.

This article contains affiliate links. The Ouput may receive a small commission if you buy something that we show you here, but no brand has influenced to appear. My personal obsession with Sennheiser and that I always play it, despite the debates in the newsroom, is another matter.