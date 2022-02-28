best and worst dressed on the red carpet

Last night we had an evening hollywoodian in style in Santa Monica, where the 2022 SAG Awards were held. No one was missing from this red carpet, which always means a lot of outfits of beauty and dresses for us to enjoy the show. These are the designs that we have liked the most and that have least convinced us this red carpet.

The best beauty looks seen on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022

The best dressed of the SAG Awards 2022

This American party night has had wonderful contenders. From very designs tomboy that Elle Fanning has brought to the red carpet until metallic like those of Sandra Oh or Jessica Chastain They came with guarantees of success.

Nor have they been lacking in more classic outfits with a twist like Cate Blanchett’s or Lady Gaga’s and complicated dresses that Jada Pinkett Smith has been able to defend like a true diva. The rigorous black has also made an appearance in outfits not so sober like Selena Gomez or Hailee Steinfeld.

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

sag awards 2022 selena gomez

Jessica Chastain of Dior

sag awards 2022 jessica chastain

Elle Fanning from Gucci

sag awards 2022 elle fanning

Vanessa Hudgens in Versace

sag awards 2022 vanessa hudgens

Jung Ho Yeon of Louis Vuitton

sag awards 2022 jung ho yeon

Lady Gaga from Armani Prive

sag awards 2022 lady gaga

Hailee Steinfeld of Miu Miu

sag awards 2022 hailee steinfeld

Sandra Oh by Carolina Herrera

sag awards 2022 sandra oh

Cate Blanchett from Armani Prive

sag awards 2022 cate blanchett

Jada Pinkett Smith in Garreth Ought vintage

sag awards 2022 jada pink smith

The worst dressed of the SAG Awards 2022

On all red carpets, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. The choice of dress is always fundamental, because some designs seem lovely on the hanger but don’t feel so good to all figures.

This has been the case of Ariana DeBose’s Valentino or Julianna Margulies’s Narciso Rodriguez. We have also seen skids Like Mira Sorvino or Victoria Tate, where the lack of ironing He has played a trick on them.

Ashleigh LaThrop from Et Ochs

sag awards 2022 Ashleigh LaThrop

Mira Sorvino de Wolk Morais

sag awards 2022 Mira Sorvino

Julianna Margulies de Narciso Rodriguez vintage

sag awards 2022 julianna margulies

Steven Khalil’s Victoria Tate

Victoria Tate SAG Awards 2022

Belinda Bromilow de Velani

sag awards 2022 Belinda Bromilow

Jennifer Hudson in Vera Wang

sag awards 2022 jennifer hudson

Ariana DeBose in Valentino

Ariana DeBose sag awards 2022

