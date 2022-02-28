best and worst dressed on the red carpet

Last night we had an evening hollywoodian in style in Santa Monica, where the 2022 SAG Awards were held. No one was missing from this red carpet, which always means a lot of outfits of beauty and dresses for us to enjoy the show. These are the designs that we have liked the most and that have least convinced us this red carpet.

In Trendencias The best beauty looks seen on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022

A look at…

A Friday look by Tamara Falcó

The best dressed of the SAG Awards 2022

This American party night has had wonderful contenders. From very designs tomboy that Elle Fanning has brought to the red carpet until metallic like those of Sandra Oh or Jessica Chastain They came with guarantees of success.

Nor have they been lacking in more classic outfits with a twist like Cate Blanchett’s or Lady Gaga’s and complicated dresses that Jada Pinkett Smith has been able to defend like a true diva. The rigorous black has also made an appearance in outfits not so sober like Selena Gomez or Hailee Steinfeld.

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta





Jessica Chastain of Dior





Elle Fanning from Gucci





Vanessa Hudgens in Versace





Jung Ho Yeon of Louis Vuitton





Lady Gaga from Armani Prive





Hailee Steinfeld of Miu Miu





Sandra Oh by Carolina Herrera





Cate Blanchett from Armani Prive





Jada Pinkett Smith in Garreth Ought vintage





The worst dressed of the SAG Awards 2022

On all red carpets, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. The choice of dress is always fundamental, because some designs seem lovely on the hanger but don’t feel so good to all figures.

This has been the case of Ariana DeBose’s Valentino or Julianna Margulies’s Narciso Rodriguez. We have also seen skids Like Mira Sorvino or Victoria Tate, where the lack of ironing He has played a trick on them.

Ashleigh LaThrop from Et Ochs





Mira Sorvino de Wolk Morais





Julianna Margulies de Narciso Rodriguez vintage





Steven Khalil’s Victoria Tate





Belinda Bromilow de Velani





Jennifer Hudson in Vera Wang





Ariana DeBose in Valentino





Photos | Gtres.