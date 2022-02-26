Best applications to learn dentistry with your iOS mobile

If you are a student in dental sciences and oral health and you want to strengthen your knowledge, take a look at this list of apps to learn dentistry from iPhone.

The odontology is the branch of medicine that deals with study behavior and search in oral health. Being a branch of medicine, it is understood that students must acquire knowledge in terms of anatomy, pharmacology, pathologies, treatment, among other topics.

And it is that studying medicine is a challenge and a responsibility that merits continuous study and preparation in order to satisfactorily acquire all the knowledge required for its proper exercise. Dentistry is not exempt from this study process.

However, studying through books and case studies can be a bit overwhelming and not very dynamic. For this reason, a variety of applications that help medical students in their study process and reinforcement of the acquired knowledge.

In this space we will indicate a list of the best apps to learn dentistry through devices with iOS system. Let’s get started!

These are the best 6 apps to learn dentistry with your iOS mobile

‎Dentismart

‎Toothbrush Timer

‎Dental Patient Education

‎iDentist Dentistry Agenda

‎iPanoramic

‎Dental Anesthesia-SecondLook

Without further ado, we present a list of the best 6 applications that you can have to learn about dentistry through devices with an iOS system.

Thanks to them you will have a dynamic understanding of the structure in the oral cavity, an appreciation of the teeth and the dynamics between them. Likewise, you will learn about the pathologies, causes and applicable treatments in each one.

odontosmart

odontosmart is an application specially designed for dental studentswith which they can strengthen and apply knowledge acquired in the race and will allow them to excel in the classroom.

It has quiz-type questionnaires elaborated by professors in the subject and that are broken down into 6 areas, being these: Orthodontics, Prosthodontics, Periodontics, Cariology, Endodontics, Oral Medicine and Pathology. If you have doubts about any topic you can ask an expert directly through the app.

It also has a book collection in library space Ideal to expand your knowledge. It also has a classifieds section where you can offer and find items of interest to purchase or exchange.

‎Toothbrush Timer

With this app you will completely change the brushing time. It’s a pretty dynamic timer that indicates the adequate time that you must provide in each part of the brushing your teethwith an image that guides you through the process.

In turn, make a follow-up in the control of your toothbrush so that they change it in the appropriate time as well as control over the time elapsed since the last appointment with the dentist.

‎Dental Patient Education

‎A great tool that allows patients to observe and understand more easily the various pathologies and anatomical structures based on the behavior and dynamics present in the study area.

It has a 3D view of anatomical structuresmuscle movement, and pathologies with a clearer appreciation for the patient.

The animations have a narration of voice-over that give a bespoke explanation reflecting each feature present.

iDentist Dentistry Calendar

‎As its name indicates, this is an app that works as a complete agenda for those who exercise the oral health clinic. you can take a full record with access on any of the devices as it is compatible with any system, so you will have access to them at all times.

Likewise, it can be used by different doctors as it works through a cloud, turning it into a quite handy tool in a clinic. You can schedule and cancel appointmentsregister patients, receive SMS appointment reminders, add treatment and follow-up in patientstreatment budget, payments made and pending from patients.

iPanoramic

‎Through this application the students in dentistry they will have a study method on bone and anatomical structures in the oral cavity. It has representations of panoramic radiographs that will help develop their reading and structural learning in students. In addition, it has a quiz learning method.

Through the panoramic radiographsthe patient’s teeth, jaws and bones can be clearly seen, which is very useful for students.‎

Dental Anesthesia-SecondLook

To conclude our list we highlight this application that strengthens knowledge through self-assessment in dental science studentsin terms of processes, applications, complications that may occurdosage and measurement at the time of anesthesia.

Among the topics discussed are: mandibular nerve blocks; calculations and complications; maxillary nerve blocks; infiltration injections; among other topics of interest that will strengthen their knowledge and help them to be one step ahead at an academic level.

Without a doubt, dentistry is a science that deserves great discipline and determination for their learning, by having such broad and complex knowledge.

However, these applications allow an easy understanding of the subject and are of great help, both for students and for patients on the intervention processes and the present pathologies.

Explore and learn with each of the apps that are present in our list of best applications to learn dentistry with your iOS mobile.

