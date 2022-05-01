Share

These are the best apps with the complete catalog of Netflix movies and series. They are free and available for Android!

Currently there are various platforms that offer audiovisual content in streaming format, some more popular than others, however, it is no secret to anyone that the best known and most popular is Netflix.

One of the most important things that Netflix is its extensive catalog in series, movies, documentaries and more. This may be somewhat overwhelming for many, since when you enter you will not know what to see.

Fortunately, there are apps available for Android that recommend the top and most popular things to watch. Do you want to know them? Discover the best apps to know what to watch on Netflix and follow your favorite series. Let’s get started!

These are the best apps to know what series to watch on Netflix

The apps you will see below are totally free and its function is to have the complete catalog of streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more. this way you will know what to watch netflix or other similar app.

Moviebase: Movie & TV Tracker

Moviebase is one of the favorites for movie buffs and lovers of the seventh art, this is due to its extensive database, both in movies, series, actors, behind the scenes, interesting facts and more.

Using the application will not be inconvenient, since it has an appearance similar to other streaming apps such as Netflix. In addition, it will show relevant information such as the category to which it belongs and on which platform it is available.

As if that were not enough, you will be able to see reviews, ratings and opinions from other users and best of all, when you select a series or movie, it will open directly on Netflix.

JustWatch – Streaming Guide

Another option to know what to watch on Netflix is ​​JustWatch, this application stands out for its extensive and specific information, presenting more than 20,000 titles between series and movies, which are constantly being updated.

Each of the present titles comes with its trailer, synopsis, cast and ratings. You will be able to configure notifications so that they notify you the exact moment of the release of a movie.

Navigation through the app is extremely intuitive, it has a special section for streaming platforms, Netflix is ​​clearly there. One of the most relevant points is that it presents totally legal offers with 14 providers in Spain, making the Netflix subscription a little cheaper.

Watchworthy – Personalized TV Recommendations

Do you have time to watch a movie in the comfort of your home, but don’t know what to watch? This situation could be somewhat frustrating, however, there is Watchworthy. This application takes information from various specialized websites on the subject, therefore, it has an incredible database.

You will be able to see the catalog found on Netflix and other similar platforms, and navigation and interaction in the application will not be any complication. You will be able to see honest and spoiler-free opinions of the movies and series. You will also be able to organize them by best rated, search for a particular category…, clearly you will be able to play the movies or series directly from the app.

TV Time: Follow series and movies

The TV Time app has earned its place in recent times for the versatility it presents as it has amazing features for movie buffs. With TV Time you can also organize the series and movies of your choice and keep track of what you’ve seen, leave a comment and rating.

In addition, you will be able to add and delete movies and series as many times as you want, share opinions with other users about the content they have seen. Something to keep in mind is that depending on what you have added to your list, the application will recommend similar movies or series.

CineTrak: Your Calendar of movies and series

Whether you want to get a series or movie with a better rating or good comments or for a particular category, CineTrak is an excellent alternative. This app has the option to add movies and series to your list and manage them to have better control of the content you watch.

You can see the entire Netflix catalog and even the next releases, you can also create a notification to notify you about the releases. Its interface is pleasant and intuitive, and each of the titles has its official poster, so you can find your way around more easily.

Showly: Track TV Shows & Movie

Showly is another ideal application to know what to watch on Netflix, with its extensive database the platform’s catalog will always be updated. With Showly you will have the complete cast of the series and movies with a reference photo and previous performances. You will be able to see opinions of other users and their evaluation, you will also be able to add the desired title to your personal list, so you will know what to see in the future.

Its interface, like the ones mentioned above, is extremely intuitive, you can navigate easily and each of the menus is identified, both the series and movies have their title, poster, year and month of release.

Cinexplore – Track TV Shows & Movies

Finally, there is Cinexplore, which has a wide variety of series and movies, covering all possible genres and a large number of the most popular streaming platforms on the market, especially Netflix. Something quite striking that it presents is the “random button”, which depending on the platform you choose will show a movie or series.

Its visual interface is very pleasing to the public’s eye, it has a light and a dark mode, you can easily see the most viewed and best rated movies, even the least known movies, you can give your opinion and record each movie or chapter watched in your personal list, so you will keep track of your views.

As you can see, there are many apps to know what to watch on Netflix and other platforms, it is up to you to choose the one that best suits your needs.

