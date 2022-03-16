Best apps to learn anatomy from iPhone

Getting to know the human body has never been as simple and fun as it is now. Thanks to these apps to learn anatomy, you can study the human body wherever and whenever you want.

Anatomy is the science that deals with study everything related to the structure of living beings, from its composition and operation to the relationship that exists between the organs that compose it. For this reason, it is one of the major branches of study along the history.

In the same way, it is one of the bases of learning in subjects such as biology and natural sciences. Fortunately, technology is one of the best allies you can have as a studentso below, we bring you a compilation of the best apps to learn anatomy that you can download in the app store.

The best apps to learn anatomy from your iPhone

Pocket Anatomy

Complete Anatomy 2021

Learn the parts of the body

3D Anatomy Learning

X Anatomy Pro

Idle Human

3D organs (anatomy)

Anato Trivia – Anatomy Quiz

It doesn’t matter if you’re currently in school, college, or just want expand your knowledge of anatomythe selection of apps that we present below, will be the perfect companion in your learning process.

Pocket Anatomy

The first of the applications that we present to you is Pocket Anatomy. It is one of the guides to learn anatomy most complete available today, perfect for students and health professionals.

It has a very comfortable and intuitive interface that gives you access to extensive graphic and theoretical anatomy material, different types of assessment to measure your learning progress, multimedia content and much more. This app offers a 7 day trial period and if you are convinced, it is possible to access your premium version.

Complete Anatomy 2021

Following with the best apps to learn anatomyit’s time to talk about Complete Anatomy 2021. It is a tool designed for distance teaching and learning. More than an atlas, it is a specialized comprehensive platform.

This app stands out for having the human anatomy models more detailed and complete that exist in a mobile app with 3D graphics and images and for its course on dissection with exclusive and advanced material. It offers two subscription options, one for students and one for professionals so you can choose the one that best suits you.

Learn the parts of the body

Learning the parts of the body is an excellent application for the little ones in the house to learn about anatomy in an easy and fun way. It’s about a game full of different activities that will make learning something dynamic and nice.

Its content is focused on teach body parts such as organs, bones and much more, even with 3D demonstrations. It’s fun, colorful and above all free.

3D Anatomy Learning

If you are looking for a more advanced and above all realistic app, 3D Anatomy Learning is the ideal solution. It is a app to learn anatomy that stands out for being a very complete tool, for its 3d design and one advanced 3D touch interface.

explore the human body from any angle, get up close to every detail with a highly detailed zoom, perform virtual dissections and access all the bones, ligaments, muscles and more in 3D. To be a completely free app, it is one of the most complete today.

X Anatomy Pro

X Anatomy Pro it’s a interactive atlas with an amazing human anatomy medical image library transaxial transverse, designed for doctors and students of medicine and anatomy.

It is an application developed by CT images in collaboration with certified doctors to fill the existing gaps in applications and anatomy books to make learning and clinical practice more interactive. It is worth noting that it includes body section modulesfrom the head to the pelvis.

Idle Human

It is a complete and incredible human anatomy game where you can meet the operation of each part that makes up the body in a simple way. Start developing the individual from the most basic, for example from the bones and as you progress, you unlock muscles, ligaments and even DNA strands for the tissue integration.

The idea of Idle Human is that interactively you achieve unlock and evolve all the elements of your character until you complete it and get a 3D view. It is a very creative and interesting way to understand its composition and the necessary processes in the functioning of the human body.

3D organs (anatomy)

As its name explains, 3D organs (anatomy) is a app to learn anatomy where you have all the necessary information about the internal body organs. How is it different from other similar applications? In its 3d modeling.

You can see in a three-dimensional design all the organs that make up the body, a detailed description of each of them just by touching them. It is an ideal app for students of anatomy, medicine, biology and many other branches.

Anato Trivia – Anatomy Quiz

Last but not least, Anato Trivia – Anatomy Quiz it’s a fun Set of questions and answers focused on the human anatomy. Here you can put test your knowledge as the difficulty increases with each question you get right.

It has different stages that, when you complete them, you will get a grade and win the body part then complete the puzzle. It is perfect to have a fun time and learn in the process.

With these apps to learn anatomy You will have no problem getting to know, improving or refreshing what you know about the human body, its functioning and the importance of each of its parts.

