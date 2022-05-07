Best apps to learn calculus from iPhone

Share

Solving math problems has never been so easy, stand out in the classroom and surprise your tutors with the best applications to learn calculus, available for iPhone.

One of the subjects that cross the math studentsengineering and other careers associated with obtaining a result, value or measurement expressed numerically, is the calculation. This course may be somewhat complicated to understand for some, having to evaluate new concepts, functions and steps to follow to get the desired result.

Like any course, the best way to complete it with a satisfactory grade is through continuous study. However, studying only from books, notes and exercises are usually not enough. Due to this, some apps to learn calculus from the comfort of your mobile.

Given what is indicated in the previous paragraph, we present our list with the best apps to learn calculus from iOS mobiles.

With these applications, students will live an experience of personalized learning thanks to artificial intelligence programs that adapt to your process, arrangement of audiovisual material and multiple practical exercises to reinforce what has been learned.

Aida | calculus

‎When using calculators to solve equations we may solve the problem and get out of that step, however, the dilemma of obtaining the final result without understanding the process leaves a great void. Because of this, Aida has developed a great application that shows the step by step of an operation for get the end result.

Is a personalized tutor powered by AI that adapts to the needs of each user, you show the more you use it, the application will better recognize your weaknesses and strengths in the calculation.

You can solve exercises with a step by step guide by comments in real time from your mobile and add the result with the app’s keyboard. Likewise, you have exercises that help strengthen your knowledge.

Calculus Concepts

‎For the math students or related careers this application is a great ally for your preparation.

It is designed and developed to provide the necessary knowledge about the theories in calculus 1 and calculus 2clarifying some concepts implemented in these subjects, as well as reinforcing the fundamentals in some subject.

It has detailed information next to one variety of graphics that helped to visualize and better understand the subject under study. Download it and you will easily stand out in the classroom.

FX Math Solver

‎The best way to prepare for any math test and greatly strengthen your calculus skillsalgebra and various mathematical operations.

It is a complete guide that helps you solve the problems from your notebook and exercise bookalong with a wide variety of more than 1500 exercises including steps to solve them fully animated. The app supports scientific calculators and graphing calculators.

Learn to solve operations with ease given its function to provide the results along with each step to obtain it. Among the problems solved by the app are associated with Calculus 1, Calculus 2, Pre-Algebra, and Algebra subjects.

Learn Pre-Calculus & Calculus

‎Another great option for students who want to improve their progress and can even help teachers, who are looking for recommendations for their students from pre-calculus and calculation. This application consists of a good AI based trainer with the sole mission of fully satisfying your quest for knowledge.

His teaching methods are based on multiple quizzes along with various short videos that provide very easy to understand content, powered by your AI programmer that will encourage your improvement in calculus studies. And it is that 60 minutes weekly are more than enough for learn the concepts and functions Of the mattery.

Doctor Math – Calculus 1

Between the applications that exist to learn calculus free, Calculus 1 stands out for its great informative content which is broken down into 7 major calculus topicsand which in turn are sub-divided into other sub-sections where each one includes 7 exercises that will help you better understand the topic.

Calculus 1 has confirmed that the best way to learn mathematics is through repetition of exercisesin this way what has been learned is practiced until the operations are carried out completely naturally.

Calculus Success Program

To end this list, we present another great learning tool for the understanding and solving calculus problems. This application is an extension of the calcsuccess virtual platformwith which you will have access to an extensive content of videos, exercises and explanations associated with the courses of calculation 1 Y calculus 2.

Through the app it is possible to view the content without the need to have access to the Internet, in this way you will be able to practice and reinforce your knowledge when you need it.

Don’t suffer anymore and download the applications to learn calculation from iPhonelet the virtual tutor of the app guide you on your weak points.

