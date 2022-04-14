Best apps to learn economy from iPhone

Share

Do you want to know how to properly manage your money? There are many ways to manage your finances and with these apps to learn economics on your iPhone you will do it like a professional.

Although for many people it is unnecessary, having finance knowledge personal information is essential when it comes to managing money. Through a good financial educationyou have more opportunities to control your expensesknow when is the best time to save or invest.

Beyond all these possibilities, you can plan for the future and achieve all the objectives that you set for yourself in the medium and long term. For this reason, we want to share with you a selection of the best apps to learn economics that will be very useful to you.

Best 8 apps to learn how to save from iPhone

Best apps to learn economics on your iPhone

‎Know Your Money

‎‎Economy Now

‎‎ FRED Economic Data

‎‎Economic Research Tracker‎* ‎ GuruFocus

‎‎My Banxico

‎‎ my money and me

‎‎Financial Education II

In the following collection of applications, you will find all the most relevant aspects when it comes to managing money effectively. This way you can better manage your finances and, why not, develop the saving culture.

‎Know Your Money

‎Know Your Money is a tool that the Central Bank of Chile makes available to you with which you can, in a simple and interactive way, know your money in detail or at least, those aspects that you have overlooked.

From knowing the security elements of each banknote, knowing the embossed impressions of each banknote to understanding the reason for the design of each one of them. If you want to know more about this asset, this app is ideal for you.

‎EconomyNow

‎EconomyNow It is more than just an application to manage your personal finances, it is a powerful economics tool with which you can access detailed information about the labor market, inflation and growth.

Likewise, you can detail through graphs the growth in numbers of the economy, know the latest comments and analysis from experts, receive notifications about any update instantly and even share the graphs and information through email and social networks.

‎FRED Economic Data

Among the apps to learn economics, ‎FRED Economic Dataa very complete tool that brings you closer to all the economic data you need in one place, where and when you need it.

You can search data by category, release, source, and popularity, view and create custom charts and share them via email or social media, receive notifications about the latest market updates and research, and more.

‎Economic Research Tracker

Do you want to stay on top of everything related to the New York Federal Reserve? then ‎Economic Research Tracker it should be on your iPhone. Basically, it gives you access to information and analysis of this financial institution from economists at the intersection of research and politics.

Personalize the content that really interests you, from research, macroeconomics, monetary policy, labor economics, home finance and much more. It is one of the best options to keep up to date.

‎GuruFocus

with ‎GuruFocus You have direct access to the latest value investing news, expert commentary and analysis from around the world. Here are the latest updates and insights from top investors to help you manage your money effectively.

This app has data in real time. Likewise, it offers a DCF calculator, easy access to your portfolio at any time and instant news from around the economic and financial world.

My Banxico

Who said that a game cannot be among the best apps to learn economics? ‎Mi Banxico is, precisely, a fun game in which you will have to show how much you know about money.

Its operation is very simple, you just have to choose your character while you collect money as you avoid obstacles. Of course, you must demonstrate your aim and fight against the monster of inflation. Do you think you can win the battle?

‎My money and me

If you have small children,my money and me is the best application to bring them closer, in a friendly and simple way, to the world of economics. It is an illustrated story that helps parents in the process of financially educating their children.

Live with Daniel and Lucía an adventure full of everyday situations where money is the protagonist and each decision has direct consequences on consumption and savings. It is perfect if you want to instill in your children the value of money, financial responsibility and respect for the environment.

‎Financial Education II

Last but not least, ‎Financial Education II is a practical guide that educates you financially so that you can make the best decisions related to your money.

It is designed for children over 12 years of age and has fun learning games that bring the little ones closer to financial education while having fun. Accompany Bianca and Santiago, the protagonists of this interesting story to learn more about the economy and everything that surrounds it.

with all these apps to learn economics It has never been so easy to keep up with world financial events, as well as to guide the little ones in learning a correct financial education.

