Best apps to learn how to do makeup from iPhone

If you want to always be in fashion and accompany your outfits with the best makeup, then don’t miss this list of apps to learn how to put on makeup.

The female beauty has always been present, that’s why the cosmetics industry goes out of their way to bring to market products that not only enhance your beauty, but also take care of your skin.

However, not all women are capable of performing professional makeup and most of the time they go to aesthetic centers. Fortunately, today it is possible to get applications with tricks, tips and tutorials where you can dynamically learn the makeup basics.

If you don’t know where to start, don’t worry! Today we are going to show you what the apps to learn how to do makeup from the comfort of your iPhone. Let’s get started!

8 applications to learn how to do makeup for free

YouCam Makeup: Selfie Editor

AirBrush – Best Photo Editor

Eye makeup: tutorials

Make-up tutorial

Makeup – Improve your Image without Cosmetics

Face makeup for selfies

Perfect365

Makeup – Amazing Lips

Below you can see a series of applications to learn basic and professional makeup techniques. With these apps you can surely learn tips, tricks and tutorials to help you highlight your best features.

YouCam Makeup: Selfie Editor

It is a virtual application where you can upload a selfie or photo of your face and the application will apply makeup in real time.

Also, you can combine different makeup styles, whether basic or professional under a wide range of colors and different types of lipsticks, concealers, eyeliners, contours and blushes. you can also soften and moisturize your skin and do changes in your hair.

air brush

air brush it’s a photo editor that will help define your face and adapt it to the best makeup style, including eyes, cheekbones, nose, lips…, and thus achieve the perfect face aesthetics.

His interface is very easy to use and thanks to its system you will be able to look at yourself with radiant skin, bright eyes, a dazzling smile and you will even be able to enlarge or thin any facial feature.

Eye makeup: tutorials

The eye makeup can achieve a really significant change in the face of any person, and with this application for iOS you will learn to make up with the best step by step tutorials.

It not only shows you videos and images of different styles with eye shadows and skin care, but also teaches you through written guides why you should do eye makeup and how to do it correctly.

Make-up tutorial

As its name indicates, it is a tutorial that shows how you should do your makeup on different occasions and what products you should use.

With this application you will have at hand different tips and tricks supported by realistic imagesthey will show you that you don’t have to be a professional to learn to make up correctly.

Makeup – Improve your Image without Cosmetics

This app is a makeup simulator for those who want to know what their face looks like with a little color.

Thanks to its system you will be able to add to your face blush, lipstick of different colorseyeliner, concealer and so on until you get the ideal face. It’s an easy way to see what best suits your face. In addition, you will have the opportunity to fix your eyebrows and include hairstyles that will change your look.

Face makeup for selfies

If you want to stand out in your social networks with the best selfies but you don’t know how to put on makeup, don’t be alarmed, with this application available for iOS you will have different makeup filters for all types of faces.

Add your best photos and selfies and explore the hundreds of styles that exist to embellish it. Also, you can modify your skin without anyone noticing.

Perfect365

Perfect365 is an application where you can try different types of makeup adapted to your face. just as you read, learn to make up with more than 20 beauty tools and more than 200 predefined styles.

Also their database includes unique color combinations and recommendations of fashion and beauty products and new ones are added every week methods and styles created by professionals in the beauty area.

Makeup – Amazing Lips

Do you want your lips to look irresistible? Then download this fabulous iOS mobile app. here you can learn to make up the lip area under a wide variety of shades.

And not only can you make up lips, but you can also make up your full face, especially the eyes. As if that were not enough, the app supports changes of look in the hairstyle and eyebrows.

As you will see, there are many apps with filters and tutorials to learn how to make up, so try all that are available and stick with the one that best suits your needs. What are you waiting for to look beautiful and fabulous?

Related topics: Applications

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!