Best apps to learn Portuguese from iPhone

Now you will be able to learn the official language of Brazil in a comfortable, dynamic and extremely practical way thanks to these apps to learn Portuguese from iOS.

To learn a new language It will always be a somewhat complicated task, to a lesser or greater degree depending on each person, but it will always provide benefits once mastered.

And it is that every day there are more people looking for to learn a new language, either for academic purposes, for business or for a good tourist development. For this they have formed institutions dedicated to teaching.

However, applications have also been developed that have been very helpful for those people who do not have time and want to learn at your own pace.

That said, in this space we will tell you what are the best applications that you can have on your iPhone to learn Portuguese.

The best 8 apps to learn Portuguese on iOS

Learn Portuguese – Mondly

MosaLingua – Learn Languages

‎ Drops: Language Learning App

‎Learn Portuguese with Busuu

‎Beelinguapp: Language Learning

‎Tandem: Language Exchange

‎Babbel – Learn Languages

‎Rosetta Stone Learn Languages

As indicated above, we present a list with the 8 best apps to learn Portuguese. Most are useful with native speakers and can adjust your learning based on your goals.

Learn Portuguese – Mondly

‎You will learn to pronounce and read the brazilian language with some fun and easy 45 minute lessonsonce the lesson is over, key words will remain in your memory that will help you start a conversation in the Portuguese language.

Adapt the application based on your language needs, either by academic enrichmenttourism, or for business.

The app has a sound player clearly, directly from professional actors, as well as an audio recognizer that requires the user to perfect your pronunciation.

MosaLingua – Learn Languages

‎Get a personal tutor always available on your mobile. This application will allow its users to learn the language of their choice just by dedicating 10 minutes a daywatching favorable results at 2 months.

It is developed by dominant people of various languages ​​and teachers who provide a rewarding experience. you will learn with more than 3500 flashcards and recorded content from native speakers of the language, which will help you learn a proper pronunciation. Videos, lessons and dictionaries are some of the learning methods.

Drops: Language Learning App

‎Learn Portuguese It doesn’t have to be boring and overwhelming. Thanks to dropsnow you will achieve learn in a fun way and with a big visual design. Each word features beautifully illustrated images that will help you anchor memories more easily.

its novel teaching method limit the use of the app to only 5 minutes a day, this helps not to oversaturate the user with new knowledge and requires him to put his concentration to the maximum in that period. The app has a statistical system reflecting progress and words learned per day.

Learn Portuguese with Busuu

‎A unique application that puts you in contact with people from all over the world and that they will guide you in the language learning process what you wish. It is a method in which you will meet new people and learn from native speakers They will correct you and give you advice so that you can advance in your learning.

get a app certificate once you master the language. You do not need to be connected to the Internet to continue learning with the app.

Beelinguapp: Language Learning

‎Learn Portuguese it’s more fun if you do it while reading your favorite stories. It’s about a teaching method where you will have available different fairy talesnovels and popular works as audiobooks, and in your native language so you can learn the relationship, meaning and pronunciation of words.

It is perfect for all ages and proficiency levels. you will also find multi-genre audiobooks and totally free.

Tandem: language exchange

‎Practice the language exchangemeet and connect with people anywhere in the world with Tandem. It is one of the best apps apps to learn portuguesewhich teaches you through practice by putting users in contact, being natives of the countries about the language you want to learn.

Write your goals and objectives and sympathize with a user who helps you in your goals. In a few words, with this application you will learn a wide variety of languages ​​such as Portuguese and even Spanish. sign language. It is a great application that can be used as a learning social network.

Babbel – Learn Languages

‎It is an excellent course that guarantees you to learn and significantly improve your proficiency in the Portuguese language in so only 3 months. It has courses and lessons designed on the topic of your interest, be it tourism, business or academic.

The first lesson of each course is available for free. It has an advanced speech recognition so you can perfect your pronunciation, as well as the review option to strengthen your knowledge.

Rosetta Stone Learn Languages

Among the applications that teach languages, this is one of those with the largest variety of languages ​​availablewith a total of 24 languages. It is a course with which you will advance progressively, starting with learn wordsthen you will master phrases and later full conversationswhere you can talk about opinions and sentiment.

Without realizing it, you will reach the point of speaking with so much confidence and naturalness on everyday topics and in a new language. Best of all, you can download full lessons and complete them without the need to be connected to the Internet.

Now, all you have to do is choose the app of your choice and the one that best suits your way of learning. When you least expect it, you’ll be speaking portuguese fluently and with a method so practical that you will have it available on your iPhone.

