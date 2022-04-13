Best apps to learn to draw and paint from iPhone

Share

Start learning about the world of drawing and its wide variety of styles just by using your iPhone device.

We often hear people saying that they don’t like to draw, because they don’t feel confident in their work, so they choose to skip this activity. However, the drawing is very rewarding artistic expression that should not be left aside.

To help you improve your drawing skills, academies have been structured that offer classes at the hands of talented artists. However, for those who do not have enough time or simply learn on their own schedule, a variety of applications have been developed.

Applications to learn to draw from iPhone: the 7 best

‎‎SketchAR: learn to draw

Drawing Game: Art Draw

‎ Jig Space

‎1-2-3 Draw – Easy-to-Learn Drawing Tutorials for Kids

‎ ShadowDraw: Learn to Draw

‎How to Draw Graffiti 3D Art

‎Tattoo : How to Draw & Editor

Below you can see what are the 7 best applications that you can have on your computers to learn to draw and paint like a professional. In the applications you will discover different drawing styles and quite dynamic learning methods.

SketchAR: learn to draw

‎From this app, you can create great sketches and portraits with great precision, helping you with a great course that will explain to you about the drawing techniques and styles adapted to any level.

In addition, the application has functions that allow mirror sketches on any surfacewhich is ideal to appreciate what the result of a artwork on a wall.

Likewise, it is capable of transform photographs in artistic works. Another feature of SketchAR is that it has games for learn and develop creativityalong with an entertaining skin maker which you can implement in Snapchat.

Drawing Game: Art Draw

‎This app takes you to the next step once you’ve mastered sketching, by immersing you in the world and composition of colors. Among its tools, it has a wide variety of drawing and coloring instruments such as brushes, pencil, underline, pen, wax, watercolor, spray, ink, paint pot, eraser, ruler and other instruments to create your work of art.

It has ideal modalities for sketch and doodle with specific tools for each one, as well as a modality for children featuring a fun canvas and magic pattern features along with a wand effect on every brush stroke.

Jig Space

It is a complete and revolutionary application that is one step ahead in the presentations and 3D creations. It is a very useful tool to establish designs with great ease and take them to an impeccable presentation, where you can dynamically observe all the design elements.

For companies it is a very useful app, linking the colors of your logo and automatically applying to layouts. The application can be used on desktop computers for added convenience.

1-2-3 Draw – Easy-to-Learn Drawing Tutorials for Kids

‎Designed and conceived especially for the little ones to learn to make your drawings. In the first instance, the app will ask the user for the tutorial they want to do, selecting it in a few simple steps.

The first thing the little one will learn is to draw sketches tracing a simple figure, and then proceed with the coloring gradually until the result is a great and beautiful drawing. Once the drawing is finished, you can save it as image in gallery of your device and share it with your loved ones.

ShadowDraw: Learn to Draw

‎Let yourself be guided by professional artists and worry only about having fun in the learning process. Through ShadowDraw You will experience a very rewarding experience, with which you will not have to worry about whether you are doing it wrong, since the app will guide you and show you step by step on where and how you should make the strokes.

In this case, all you have to do is follow it and practice daily so you can see the results. Is a pretty light app so it won’t take much space on your iPad or Apple Pencil.

How to Draw Graffiti 3D Art

‎If your drawing tastes lean more towards a urban style, then this app will catch your attention. It is an application that teaches its users how to draw graffiti style drawingsbeing the largest representation of street art expression.

Its functions and tools allow the user to select the graffiti model of your preference, varying from just letters to unique figures, to then proceed with your painting simulating spray paint. It is very simple to use and you will learn with the tutorials that show you step by step how to make your own graffiti.

Tattoo: How to Draw & Editor

To end this list, we present an application that immerses you in the unique artistic world of tattoos, presenting fabulous designs and helping you create your own designs. This application is very useful both for tattoo artists and for those who are planning to get tattooed.

Tell your users about how to elaborate and perfect the drawing Y tattoo making and, once its creation is finished, you will be able to see it reflected in the body without pain, being a great way to corroborate if you are comfortable with the result.

Now, there are no excuses for you to learn once and for all and at your own pace the art of drawing. With these apps to learn to draw/paint from iPhone you will find your preferred drawing style.

