Best apps to learn to drive from iPhone

If you want to be an excellent driver, with these apps to learn how to drive you will get the basic knowledge before going out on the street from your iPhone. You are ready?

good for get your driver’s license or because you want practice your skills behind the wheel, driving a vehicle is not something to be taken lightly. As you know, it is an act that requires responsibility, safety and above all practice.

In any case, the most recommendable thing will always be to attend a driving school and take theoretical and practical classes give you the necessary knowledge. Even so, we know that it is not always possible. It is for this, that the apps to learn to drive they are a good option and then we will tell you why.

Remember: Siri knows where you parked your car

The best apps to learn to drive on iOS

DMV Permit Practice Test Genie

Real Car Parking 3D

PracticaVial

Learn To Drive

Parking Mania 2

dr driving

Car Games & Driving 3D

Car Driving School Simulator

Learn how to drive It can be overwhelming, especially if you don’t know anything about cars. That is why, absorbing the greatest amount of information and knowledge before going out on the street with a real car is the most important thing.

Although driving school is the best option to learn, many times it is impossible to attend in person, not to mention that they are usually somewhat expensive. It is here where the learn to drive apps they become an excellent option to practice and learn a little about driving mechanics. Next, we leave you some of the best options available in the Apple App Store.

DMV Permit Practice Test Genie

The first of the apps to learn to drive is DMV Permit Practice Test Genie. A very complete tool if you are preparing to take your driving testfor renew your driving license and even if you are arriving in another country and want to know about the local road regulations.

Its content is divided into multiple short modules, which you can take in a few minutes. Meet the most common questions in official driving tests and increase your chances of passing. In addition, each question is developed by professional drivers and experts in the area.

Real Car Parking 3D

From theory we move on to a bit of practice, Real Car Parking 3D It is a perfect app for practice your technique and skills to park. It’s a driving simulator one of the most complete you can try.

Go through narrow spacesavoid obstacles and complete various time trial challenges on different levels of car parking. However, you can unlock new vehiclescreate your car collection, drive in different scenarios and improve your skills soon.

PracticaVial

Unlike the first applications, PracticaVial it’s a online theoretical course to train you before presenting your driving license test. Accede to more than 1,000 explanatory videos and detailed focused on the most difficult questions of the DGT.

In the app you will have a progression, starting with a video agenda with 10 topics dedicated to the B card. Once you have the necessary knowledge, you will have to put it to the test in the tests that go from level 0 to 3 and with it, increasing the difficulty. Finally, keep track of your statistics to know your evolution.

Learn To Drive

If you’re looking for a basic tutorial to learn to drive, Learn to Drive is the perfect app for you. Learn step by step all aspects of driving from the point of view practical and theoretical.

learn to boot already stop you safely, how to maneuver in specific situations depending on the road, complex intersections in specific places and many more everyday situations behind the wheel. The perfect complement in your driving studies for pass your driving test.

Parking Mania 2

Although it is a video game, do not be fooled, because Parking Mania 2 is an excellent driving simulator for mobile devices. your goal is accomplish different missions while driving a car.

The game presents you with different scenarios, from a taxi driver to a merchandise dispatcher where you have control of the steering wheel. learn to drive properly and park like a pro in the city. Do you think you can do it?

dr driving

dr driving is another one driving game that bypasses sports cars and immerses you in more traditional urban settingswhere you should drive common cars.

It is one of the best apps to learn to drive for the simple fact of proposing a more realistic scenario than other alternatives. Here the objective is not to arrive quickly or in a certain time, but to know how to take a curve correctlyavoid crashing other cars until you become a careful driver. Of course, the fun is present at all times.

Car Games & Driving 3D

This game is one virtual driving schoolwhere you will have to demonstrate your driving skills while following the traffic rules and keep your car in perfect condition.

Car Games & Driving 3D It has three modalities (academy, night driving and challenges), over 80 road signs, 250 different levels and much more. In order not to miss out on the fun, you can drive more than 135 different cars and customize them to your liking.

Car Driving School Simulator

Last but not least, Car Driving School Simulator It is, as its name indicates, a driving simulator. With a realistic aesthetic and where should you learn the driving rules and complete missions throughout different scenarios.

It has more than 28 different cars, realistic traffic thanks to its advanced AI, dynamic weather for greater realism and much more. It is one of the options that, in addition to having fun, allows you to learn.

Now that you have all these apps to learn to driveWait no more and start practicing your driving skills to become a responsible and professional driver.

4 wonderful Apple Maps features that will blow your mind

Related topics: Applications

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!